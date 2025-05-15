Dragonfly Energy Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Increased Net Sales and Improved Operational Efficiencies

Dragonfly Energy reports increased net sales and improved adjusted EBITDA, driven by OEM growth and operational efficiencies.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net sales increasing by 6.8% to $13.4 million and OEM net sales rising 10.8% to $8.1 million compared to the previous year. The company achieved a gross margin of 29.4%, up from 24.4%, and significantly reduced its net loss to $(6.8) million, compared to $(10.4) million the year prior. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA improved to $(3.6) million from $(5.2) million. CEO Dr. Denis Phares highlighted revenue growth driven by OEM demand, ongoing optimization initiatives, and advancements in product development, including the recent launch of a hybrid power solution for the trucking industry. The company anticipates second-quarter net sales of approximately $14.8 million, marking an expected year-over-year growth of about 12%.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased 6.8% year-over-year, showcasing overall revenue growth.

OEM net sales grew by 10.8%, indicating strong demand and successful customer partnerships.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(3.6) million, an enhancement from $(5.2) million, indicating progress towards profitability.

The company provided optimistic guidance for the second quarter, projecting net sales of approximately $14.8 million, representing a projected growth of around 12% year-over-year.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $(6.8) million, although improved from the previous year, indicates ongoing financial challenges.

DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) net sales decreased by 3.6%, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in this segment amid macroeconomic pressures.

Operating expenses increased to $9.8 million, raising concerns over cost management despite efforts to optimize operations.

FAQ

What were Dragonfly Energy's first quarter net sales for 2025?

Dragonfly Energy reported net sales of $13.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 6.8% increase year-over-year.

How much did OEM net sales increase in Q1 2025?

OEM net sales increased by 10.8% in Q1 2025, reaching $8.1 million compared to the prior year.

What is Dragonfly Energy's guidance for Q2 2025 net sales?

The company anticipates net sales of approximately $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2025.

What improvements were made to operational efficiencies during Q1 2025?

Dragonfly Energy implemented a corporate optimization program to enhance manufacturing efficiency and throughput, increasing production capacity.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Dragonfly Energy in Q1 2025?

Dragonfly Energy reported an adjusted EBITDA of $(3.6) million for the first quarter of 2025, an improvement from $(5.2) million.

Full Release





First Quarter Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Above Guidance









OEM Net Sales Increased 11% Year-Over-Year









Corporate Optimization Program Enhances Operational Efficiencies









Guides to Second Quarter Net Sales of Approximately $14.8 Million











First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









(All comparisons made are against the prior-year period)







Net sales were $13.4 million, compared to $12.5 million, up 6.8%.



OEM net sales were $8.1 million, compared to $7.3 million, up 10.8%.



Gross Margin was 29.4%, compared to 24.4%, up 500 basis points.



Net Loss was $(6.8) million, compared to $(10.4) million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.6) million, compared to $(5.2) million.











RENO, Nev., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We are pleased to report a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, driven by demand from OEM customers, demonstrating the strength of our long-term partnerships, proprietary product offerings and compelling value propositions,” commented Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer. “While the RV market continues to navigate headwinds, we are seeing encouraging customer adoption trends, along with continued penetration of the large heavy duty trucking market.”





“During the first quarter of 2025, we continued to implement our corporate optimization initiative, prioritizing product development to drive near term revenue and profit. For instance, this strategic shift is accelerating our development of purpose-built solutions for the trucking and industrial markets, resulting in the recent launch of our Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack, a practical, cost-effective hybrid electrification solution for the trucking industry.”





“We have also focused on optimizing our manufacturing efficiency and throughput, enabling us to increase our production capacity without the need for increased headcount,” continued Dr. Phares. “We believe these operational improvements, together with the capital raise completed in February 2025, provide the foundation for our path to revenue growth and profitability.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results







(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)



















Net Sales by Customer Type













(in thousands)





































Fiscal Quarter Ended





















March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024









Change (YoY)













OEM







$8,091





$7,302





10.8%











DTC







$5,015





$5,203





-3.6%











Licensing Fee







$250





N/A





N/A











Net Sales







$13,356





$12,505





6.8%

















Net Sales increased 6.8% to $13.4 million. OEM net sales grew 10.8% to $8.1 million, driven by increased adoption on new models by existing customers. DTC net sales were $5.0 million compared to $5.2 million, reflecting ongoing macroeconomic pressures.





Gross Profit increased 28.7% to $3.9 million. Gross Margin was 29.4%, up 500 basis points from 24.4%, due to higher volume. Operating Expenses were $9.8 million, compared to $8.9 million. The increase was primarily due to one-time expenses related to patent litigation and the capital raise completed in February 2025.





The Company reported a Net Loss of $(6.8) million, or $(0.93) per diluted share, compared to Net Loss of $(10.4) million or $(1.55) per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, changes in the fair market value of our warrants, and other one-time expenses, was $(3.6) million, compared to $(5.2) million.







Summary and Outlook







“Looking ahead, we believe Dragonfly Energy’s growing U.S.-based production capabilities—including direct control over final assembly—along with our strategic onshoring of select components, will help strengthen our competitive position in today’s volatile tariff environment. In parallel, we are taking steps to mitigate tariff-related impacts by negotiating favorable terms with suppliers and working closely with key customers regarding potential price adjustments. We remain optimistic in our ability to navigate the current macro environment while continuing to execute on our growth initiatives.”







“



For the second quarter we anticipate net sales of $14.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 12%. Our strategic priorities for the year remain focused on driving value through product innovation, revenue diversification, and prudent cost management” Dr. Phares concluded.









Q2 2025







Guidance









Net Sales of approximately $14.8 million



Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $(3.5) million









Webcast Information







The Dragonfly Energy management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial and operational this afternoon, May 15, 2025, at 4:30PM Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live via webcast by clicking



here



, or through the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website at



https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx



. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing (646) 564-2877, toll-free in North America (800) 549-8228, or for international callers +1 (289) 819-1520, and referencing conference ID: 76172. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.





An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website, along with the earnings press release.







About Dragonfly Energy







Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.





To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit





https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s guidance for 2025, results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.





These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: improved recovery in the Company’s core markets, including the RV market; the Company’s ability to successfully increase market penetration into target markets; the Company’s ability to penetrate the heavy-duty trucking and other new markets; the growth of the addressable markets that the Company intends to target; the Company’s ability to retain members of its senior management team and other key personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers including suppliers in China; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key customers; the Company’s ability to access capital as and when needed under its $150 million ChEF Equity Facility; the Company’s ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the Company’s ability to successfully utilize its patented dry electrode battery manufacturing process and optimize solid state cells as well as to produce commercially viable solid state cells in a timely manner or at all, and to scale to mass production; the Company’s ability to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of its licensing arrangement with Stryten Energy LLC; the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its customer arrangements with THOR Industries and THOR Industries’ affiliated brands (including Keystone RV Company); the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and public warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Russian/Ukrainian conflict; the Company’s ability to generate revenue from future product sales and its ability to achieve and maintain profitability; and the Company’s ability to compete with other manufacturers in the industry and its ability to engage target customers and successfully convert these customers into meaningful orders in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 to be filed with the SEC and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at



www.sec.gov



.





If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Financial Tables





















Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































As of

















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024













Current Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





2,803













$





4,849













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses





4,228













2,416













Inventory





21,728













21,716













Prepaid expenses





932













806













Prepaid inventory





2,031













1,362













Prepaid income tax





311













307













Assets held of sale





644













644













Other current assets





771













825













Total Current Assets





33,448













32,925















Property and Equipment























Property and Equipment, Net





21,252













22,107













Operating lease right of use asset





19,079













19,737













Other assets





445













445















Total Assets









$









74,224

















$









75,214

















Current Liabilities























Accounts payable





$





13,012













$





10,716













Accrued payroll and other liabilities





4,438













4,129













Accrued tariffs





1,945













1,915













Accrued settlement, current portion





750













750













Customer deposits





137













317













Deferred revenue, current portion





1,000













1,000













Uncertain tax position liability





55













55













Operating lease liability, current portion





2,985













2,926













Financing lease liability, current portion





48













47













Total Current Liabilities





24,370













21,855















Long‑Term Liabilities























Deferred revenue, net of current portion





3,333













3,583













Warrant liabilities





2,011













5,133













Accrued settlement, net of current portion





1,750













1,750













Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs





33,624













29,646













Operating lease liability, net of current portion





21,823













22,588













Financing lease liability, net of current portion





51













63













Total Long‑Term Liabilities





62,592













62,763















Total Liabilities









86,962

















84,618

















Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 5)

























Series A Preferred stock























Preferred stock-Series A 5,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized,





320 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and





December 31, 2024, respectively





2,907













-















Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity























Preferred stock, 4,995,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, no shares issued and





outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









-

















-













Common stock, 250,000,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, 7,589,642 and 6,695,587





shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively





1













1













Additional paid in capital





73,305













72,749













Accumulated deficit





(88,951





)









(82,154





)











Total Stockholders' (Deficit)









(15,645









)













(9,404









)













Total Liabilities, Series A Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit









$









74,224

















$









75,214

















































Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.













Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations











(U.S. Dollar in Thousands, except share and per share data)















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





































Net Sales







$





13,356













$





12,505



































Cost of Goods Sold











9,428

















9,454



































Gross Profit











3,928

















3,051



































Operating Expenses























Research and development









1,000

















1,333













General and administrative









6,357

















4,813













Selling and marketing









2,485

















2,744



































Total Operating Expenses











9,842

















8,890

































Loss From Operations









(5,914





)













(5,839





)































Other Income (Expense)























Interest expense









(4,701





)













(4,760





)









Other Expense









-

















(4





)









Change in fair market value of warrant liability









3,818

















236















Total Other Expense











(883





)













(4,528





)































Net Loss Before Taxes











(6,797





)













(10,367





)































Income Tax (Benefit) Expense











-

















-



































Net Loss







$





(6,797





)









$





(10,367





)





























Net (Loss) Gain Per Share‑ Basic & Diluted





$





(0.93





)









$





(1.55





)









Weighted Average Number of Shares‑ Basic & Diluted









7,327,620

















6,695,587















































Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows













Three Months Ended











(U.S. in thousands)



















March 31,





















March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Cash flows from Operating Activities























Net Loss





$





(6,797





)









$





(10,367





)









Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash





















Used in Operating Activities





















Stock based compensation









220

















266













Amortization of debt discount









1,095

















894













Change in fair market value of warrant liability









(3,818





)













(236





)









Non‑cash interest expense (paid‑in-kind)









3,579

















1,260













Provision for credit losses









103

















47













Depreciation and amortization









859

















332













Amortization of right of use assets









658

















422













Changes in Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts receivable









(1,915





)













(655





)









Inventories









(12





)













5,200













Prepaid expenses









(126





)













(71





)









Prepaid inventory









(669





)













(87





)









Other current assets









54

















(591





)









Income taxes payable









(4





)













174













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









3,379

















81













Operating Lease Liability









(717





)













(181





)









Accrued tariffs









30

















87













Deferred revenue









(250





)













-













Customer deposits









(180





)













30













Total Adjustments









2,286

















6,972















Net Cash Used in Operating Activities













(4,511









)

















(3,395









)

































Cash Flows From Investing Activities























Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment





-













-













Purchase of property and equipment









(778





)













(817





)











Net Cash Used in Investing Activities













(778









)

















(817









)

































(Continued)

























Cash Flows From Financing Activities























Proceeds from public offering









63

















-













Payment of public offering costs









3,180

















-













Proceeds from note payable, related party









-

















2,700













Repayment of note payable, related party









-

















(2,700





)











Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities













3,243





















-



































Net Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents









(2,046





)













(4,212





)









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period









4,849

















12,713















Cash and cash equivalents - end of period









$









2,803

















$









8,501



































Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





















Cash paid for income taxes









2

















-













Cash paid for interest





$





1













$





2,390













Supplemental Non‑Cash Items





















Purchases of property and equipment, not yet paid





$





929













$





412













Recognition of right of use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability





$





-













$





21,095













Conversion of preferred stock to common stock





$





273













$





-













Recognition of warrant liability - Investor Warrants





$





696













$





-















































Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













March 31,





















2025





















2024















EBITDA Calculation





















Net (Loss) Income Before Taxes





$





(6,797





)









$





(10,367





)









Interest Expense









4,701

















4,760













Taxes









-

















-













Depreciation and Amortization









859

















332













EBITDA





$





(1,237





)









$





(5,275





)





























Adjustments to EBITDA





















Stock Based Compensation









220

















266













Preferred Stock Financing expenses









631





















Litigation Fees and Loss on Settlement









543

















-













Reverse Stock Split









15

















-













Change in fair market value of warrant liability









(3,818





)













(236





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





(3,645





)









$





(5,245





)















































Investor Relations:







Eric Prouty





Szymon Serowiecki





AdvisIRy Partners







DragonflyIR@advisiry.com





