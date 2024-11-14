News & Insights

Dragonfly Energy reports Q3 EPS (11c), consensus (18c)

November 14, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $12.72M, consensus $16.17M. “We remain committed to advancing lithium-ion battery innovation despite challenging economic conditions,” said Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer of Dragonfly Energy (DFLI). “Our strategic expansion into the heavy-duty trucking and oil & gas industries, paired with advancements like our Dragonfly IntelLigence technology, showcase our resilience and vision. We believe these efforts are building a strong foundation for long-term growth, enabling us to diversify and strengthen partnerships while positioning us for future success.”

