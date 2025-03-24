Dragonfly Energy Reports 17% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Strategic Debt Restructuring for Improved Financial Position

Dragonfly Energy reports 17% revenue growth, debt restructuring, and optimistic 2025 sales guidance with plans for corporate optimization.
Quiver AI Summary
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. reported a 17% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven notably by a 61% increase in OEM sales, although overall net sales were $12.2 million, down from the previous year's $10.4 million. The company also announced a successful debt restructuring that improved its financial position and liquidity. Alongside this, Dragonfly has initiated a corporate optimization program aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with revenue growth opportunities. Looking forward, the company projects net sales of approximately $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and aims for positive adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite challenges in the RV market, Dragonfly continues to diversify its customer base through partnerships in other sectors, which is expected to support future revenue growth.
Potential Positives
- Fourth quarter revenue growth of 17% indicates a positive trend in sales, largely driven by a 61% increase in OEM net sales.
- Successful debt restructuring improves the company's financial position by extending maturity dates and qualifying debt as long-term, enhancing liquidity.
- Initiation of a corporate optimization program aims to improve operational efficiency and align costs with revenue growth opportunities.
- The company anticipates achieving a net sales guidance of approximately $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, suggesting continued revenue growth potential.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss increased significantly in both the fourth quarter and full year, with a net loss of $(9.8) million in Q4 and $(40.6) million for the full year, compared to a net income of $3.3 million in the same quarter last year.
- Major decline in DTC (Direct To Consumer) sales, dropping 39% year-over-year from $36.9 million to $22.6 million, indicating severe challenges in this segment amid macroeconomic pressures.
- Pending audit of financial results creates uncertainty, as the independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report will not be issued until the Company files its annual report on Form 10-K.
FAQ
What was Dragonfly Energy's fourth quarter revenue growth?
Dragonfly Energy reported a fourth quarter revenue growth of 17%, reaching $12.2 million.
How much did OEM sales grow in the fourth quarter?
OEM sales grew by 61% to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter.
What is the company's guidance for the first quarter of 2025?
Dragonfly Energy guides net sales of approximately $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.
What is Dragonfly Energy's positive adjusted EBITDA target?
The company targets to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of 2025.
What major initiatives is Dragonfly Energy focusing on for 2025?
Dragonfly Energy aims to drive shareholder value through corporate optimization and strategic growth initiatives in 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$DFLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $DFLI stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 13,778 shares (+800.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,302
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 13,752 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,597
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 12,905 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,839
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 12,718 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,356
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 10,964 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,479
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 7,791 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,658
- STATE STREET CORP removed 6,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,730
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 17% Led by Significant OEM Growth
Debt Restructuring and Concurrent Capital Raise Enhance Financial Position and Liquidity
Initiates Corporate Optimization Program
Guides to First Quarter 2025 Net Sales of Approximately $13.3 Million
Targets Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Fourth Quarter 2025
RENO, Nev., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Net sales of $12.2 million and $50.6 million
OEM net sales of $6.2 million and $27.6 million
Gross Margin of 20.8% and 23.0%
Net Loss of $(9.8) million and $(40.6) million
Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.0) million and $(18.5) million
“After quarter end, we were very pleased to have successfully negotiated a significant debt restructuring with our lenders, allowing for covenant relief while pushing off the maturity date. With this action, our debt will be classified as long-term debt on our balance sheet. Concurrent with the debt restructuring, we also secured additional capital through a strategic investor,” commented Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe these actions greatly strengthen our near-term financial position, allowing us to focus on executing on our key strategic initiatives for 2025, including achieving positive anticipated Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.”
"In addition, we have launched a corporate optimization program to establish a more efficient cost structure, aligning our operations with near-term revenue growth opportunities, which we believe will provide us with a path to profitability. As part of this initiative, we have promoted Dr. Vick Singh to Chief Operating Officer, where he will oversee the program while also driving operational efficiencies across the company.
"Despite ongoing challenges in the RV market, our fourth-quarter net sales grew approximately 17%, marking a return to year-over-year growth, driven by increased adoption among OEM customers," continued Dr. Phares. "Throughout the year, we have made significant strides in expanding our customer base beyond the RV sector, leveraging strategic partnerships in trucking and industrial markets. We believe the strong order activity from our recently announced partnerships reinforces this strategy, and we anticipate meaningful revenue contributions in 2025 and beyond."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results
(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)
Net Sales by Customer Type
(in millions)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change (YoY)
DTC
$5,726
$6,561
-13%
OEM
$6,236
$3,877
61%
Licensing
$250
$0
N/A
Net Sales
$12,212
$10,438
17%
Net Sales increased 17.0% to $12.2 million. OEM net sales grew 61% to $6.2 million, driven by increased adoption of existing products and new customer acquisitions. DTC net sales were $5.7 million compared to $6.6 million, reflecting ongoing macroeconomic pressures.
Gross Profit increased 12.5% to $2.6 million. Gross Margin was 20.8%, compared to 21.6%, due to higher material costs and a shift in mix to OEM sales. Operating Expenses were $(6.3) million, compared to $(5.4) million. The increase was primarily due to one-time expenses related to patent litigation and the reverse stock split. We also incurred expenses associated with moving into our new 400,000 square foot facility. This strategic relocation is expected to drive long-term operational efficiencies as we centralize operations previously spread across multiple locations.
The Company reported a Net Loss of $(9.8) million, or $(1.39) per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $3.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, changes in the fair market value of our warrants, and other one-time expenses, was negative $(2.3) million, compared to negative $(1.8) million.
Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results
(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)
Net Sales by Customer Type
(in millions)
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change (YoY)
DTC
$22,616
$36,875
-39%
OEM
$27,612
$27,517
0%
Licensing
$417
$0
N/A
Net Sales
$50,645
$64,392
-21%
Net Sales were $50.6 million, compared to $64.4 million. OEM net sales of $27.6 million were flat year-over-year, as increased adoption of existing products and new customer acquisitions were offset by the impact of our largest customer transitioning our product from a standard offering to an option. DTC net sales declined to $22.6 million, from $36.9 million, reflecting continued softness in the RV market due to continued macroeconomic pressures.
Gross Profit was $11.6 million, with a gross margin of 23.0%, compared to gross profit of $15.4 million, with a gross margin of 24.0%. The year-over-year declines were primarily attributable to lower sales volume. Operating Expenses were $(34.0) million, compared to $(42.9) million, led by lower employee-related costs and lower stock-based compensation, partially offset by higher R&D costs.
The Company reported a Net Loss of $(40.6) million, or $(5.91) per diluted share, compared to a Net Loss of $(13.8) million or $(2.36) per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, changes in the fair market value of our warrants, and other one-time expenses, was negative $(18.5) million, compared to negative $(17.1) million.
Form 10-K Filing
The independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report with respect to the Company’s fiscal year-end financial statements will not be issued until the Company files its annual report on Form 10-K. Accordingly, the financial results reported in this earnings release are pending completion of the audit.
Summary and Outlook
"Dragonfly Energy is advancing energy storage with innovative lithium battery technology, delivering safe, reliable, and efficient power solutions for industries that demand superior performance," commented Dr. Denis Phares. "As we look ahead to 2025, our focus remains on driving shareholder value through growth, diversification across end markets, and continued product innovation. We anticipate continued year-over-year growth in the first quarter with revenue of approximately $13.3 million. And with the resumption of revenue growth alongside our corporate optimization program, we expect to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of this year."
1Q25
Guidance
Net Sales of approximately $13.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $(3.8) million
Webcast Information
The Dragonfly Energy management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operational results this afternoon, March 24, 2025. The call can be accessed live via webcast by clicking
here
, or through the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website at
https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing (646) 564-2877, toll-free in North America (800) 549-8228, or for international callers +1 (289) 819-1520, and referencing conference ID: 85219. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website, along with the earnings press release.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries
®
brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.
To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit
https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s guidance for 2025, results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: improved recovery in the Company’s core markets, including the RV market; the Company’s ability to successfully increase market penetration into target markets; the Company’s ability to penetrate the heavy-duty trucking and other new markets; the growth of the addressable markets that the Company intends to target; the Company’s ability to retain members of its senior management team and other key personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers including suppliers in China; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key customers; the Company’s ability to access capital as and when needed under its $150 million ChEF Equity Facility; the Company’s ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the Company’s ability to successfully utilize its patented dry electrode battery manufacturing process and optimize solid state cells as well as to produce commercially viable solid state cells in a timely manner or at all, and to scale to mass production; the Company’s ability to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of its licensing arrangement with Stryten Energy LLC; the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its customer arrangements with THOR Industries and THOR Industries’ affiliated brands (including Keystone RV Company); the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and public warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Russian/Ukrainian conflict; the Company’s ability to generate revenue from future product sales and its ability to achieve and maintain profitability; and the Company’s ability to compete with other manufacturers in the industry and its ability to engage target customers and successfully convert these customers into meaningful orders in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 to be filed with the SEC and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at
www.sec.gov
.
If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Financial Tables
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,849
$
12,713
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
2,416
1,639
Inventory
21,716
38,778
Prepaid expenses
806
772
Prepaid inventory
1,362
1,381
Prepaid income tax
307
519
Assets held of sale
644
-
Other current assets
825
118
Total Current Assets
32,925
55,920
Property and Equipment
Property and Equipment, Net
22,107
15,969
Operating lease right of use asset
19,737
3,315
Other assets
445
-
Total Assets
$
75,214
$
75,204
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
10,716
$
10,258
Accrued payroll and other liabilities
4,129
7,107
Accrued tariffs
1,915
1,713
Accrued settlement, current portion
750
-
Customer deposits
317
201
Deferred revenue, current portion
1,000
-
Uncertain tax position liability
55
91
Notes payable, current portion, net of debt issuance costs
-
19,683
Operating lease liability, current portion
2,926
1,288
Financing lease liability, current portion
47
36
Total Current Liabilities
21,855
40,377
Long-Term Liabilities
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
3,583
-
Warrant liabilities
5,133
4,463
Accrued expenses, long-term
-
152
Accrued settlement, net of current portion
1,750
-
Notes payable, non current portion, net of debt issuance costs
29,646
-
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
22,588
2,234
Financing lease liability, net of current portion
63
66
Total Long-Term Liabilities
62,763
6,915
Total Liabilities
84,618
47,292
Equity
Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
-
-
Common stock, 250,000,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, 7,232,650 and 6,695,587 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
1
6
Additional paid in capital
72,749
69,445
Accumulated deficit
(82,154
)
(41,539
)
Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
(9,404
)
27,912
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
$
75,214
$
75,204
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations
(U.S. Dollar in Thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales
$
12,212
$
10,438
$
50,645
$
64,392
Cost of Goods Sold
9,674
8,181
39,019
48,946
Gross Profit
2,538
2,257
11,626
15,446
Operating Expenses
Research and development
956
531
5,451
3,863
General and administrative
3,658
3,275
18,536
26,389
Selling and marketing
1,696
1,548
10,025
12,623
Total Operating Expenses
6,310
5,354
34,012
42,875
Loss From Operations
(3,772
)
(3,097
)
(22,386
)
(27,429
)
Other Income (Expense)
Interest expense
(6,251
)
(4,034
)
(21,504
)
(16,015
)
Other (Expense) Income
-
19
(36
)
19
Loss on settlement
(2,500
)
-
(2,500
)
-
Loss on impairment of assets
(873
)
-
(873
)
-
Change in fair market value of warrant liability
3,554
10,400
6,684
29,582
Total Other (Expense) Income
(6,070
)
6,385
(18,229
)
13,586
Net (Loss) Income Before Taxes
(9,842
)
3,288
(40,615
)
(13,843
)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
-
(26
)
-
-
Net (Loss) Income
$
(9,842
)
$
3,314
$
(40,615
)
$
(13,843
)
Net (Loss) Gain Per Share- Basic & Diluted
$
(1.39
)
$
0.50
$
(5.91
)
$
(2.36
)
Weighted Average Number of Shares- Basic & Diluted
7,085,956
6,621,115
6,866,826
5,865,165
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(U.S. in thousands)
2024
2023
Cash flows from Operating Activities
Net Loss
$
(40,615
)
$
(13,817
)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash
Used in Operating Activities
Stock based compensation
1,020
6,710
Amortization of debt discount
7,241
1,470
Change in fair market value of warrant liability
(6,684
)
(29,582
)
Non-cash interest expense (paid-in-kind)
10,058
4,938
Provision for credit losses
3
114
Depreciation and amortization
1,372
1,237
Amortization of right of use assets
2,231
1,179
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
-
116
Loss on impairment of assets
873
-
Write-off of prepaid inventory
69
596
Changes in Assets and Liabilities
Accounts receivable
(780
)
(309
)
Inventories
17,062
11,411
Prepaid expenses
(42
)
852
Prepaid inventory
(50
)
25
Other current assets
(707
)
149
Other assets
(445
)
1,198
Income taxes payable
212
6
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(5,365
)
(3,527
)
Accrued tariffs
202
781
Accrued settlement
2,500
-
Deferred revenue
4,583
-
Uncertain tax position liability
(36
)
(37
)
Customer deposits
116
(37
)
Total Adjustments
33,433
(2,710
)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(7,182
)
(16,527
)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
8
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,737
)
(6,885
)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(2,729
)
(6,885
)
(Continued)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Proceeds from public offering
-
24,177
Payment of public offering costs
-
(1,258
)
Proceeds from public offering (ATM), net
2,043
0
Proceeds from note payable, related party
2,700
1,000
Repayment of note payable, related party
(2,700
)
(1,000
)
Repayment of note payable
-
(5,275
)
Proceeds from exercise of public warrants
-
747
Proceeds from exercise of options
4
586
Proceeds from exercise of Investor Warrants
-
546
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
2,047
19,523
Net Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents
(7,864
)
(3,889
)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
12,713
17,781
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
4,849
$
13,892
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
-
238
Cash paid for interest
$
6,288
$
9,102
Supplemental Non-Cash Items
Purchases of property and equipment, not yet paid
$
1,703
$
96
Recognition of right of use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability
$
18,653
$
-
Recognition of leasehold improvements obtained in exchange for operating lease liability
$
4,683
$
-
Recognition of warrant liability - Penny Warrants
$
7,354
$
698
Recognition of warrant liability - Investor Warrants
$
-
$
13,762
Settlement of accrued liability for employee liability for employee stock purchase plan
$
250
$
-
Reclassification of assets held for sale
$
644
$
-
Non-cash impact of cash exercise of liability classified warrants
$
-
$
617
Cashless exercise of liability classified warrants
$
-
$
12,629
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
EBITDA Calculation
Net (Loss) Income Before Taxes
$
(9,842
)
$
3,314
$
(40,615
)
$
(13,817
)
Interest Expense
6,251
4,034
21,504
16,015
Taxes
-
(26
)
-
(26
)
Depreciation and Amortization
381
328
1,372
1,237
EBITDA
$
(3,210
)
$
7,650
$
(17,739
)
$
3,409
Adjustments to EBITDA
Stock Based Compensation
261
323
1,020
6,710
Secondary offering costs
-
-
-
720
Separation Agreement
-
-
-
904
Tariff Investigation
-
-
463
-
Patent Litigation
624
-
624
-
Reverse Stock Split
90
-
90
-
Stryten Agreement
-
-
284
-
Loss on Settlement
2,500
-
2,500
-
Loss on Impairment of Assets
873
-
873
-
Write off of Prepaid Inventory
69
596
69
712
Change in fair market value of warrant liability
(3,554
)
(10,400
)
(6,684
)
(29,582
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,347
)
$
(1,831
)
$
(18,500
)
$
(17,127
)
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
Non-GAAP Financial Guidance
Operating Loss(1)
$
(4,843
)
Taxes
-
Depreciation and Amortization
297
EBITDA
$
(4,546
)
Adjustments to EBITDA
Stock Based Compensation
219
ATW Deal expenses
150
Patent Litigation expenses
368
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,809
)
(1) Although net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, this table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to operating loss because we are not able to calculate forward-looking net loss without unreasonable efforts due to significant uncertainties with respect to the impact of accounting for our change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability.
Investor Relations:
Eric Prouty
Szymon Serowiecki
AdvisIRy Partners
DragonflyIR@advisiry.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.