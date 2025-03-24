News & Insights

Stocks
DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Reports 17% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Strategic Debt Restructuring for Improved Financial Position

March 24, 2025 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Dragonfly Energy reports 17% revenue growth, debt restructuring, and optimistic 2025 sales guidance with plans for corporate optimization.

Quiver AI Summary

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. reported a 17% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven notably by a 61% increase in OEM sales, although overall net sales were $12.2 million, down from the previous year's $10.4 million. The company also announced a successful debt restructuring that improved its financial position and liquidity. Alongside this, Dragonfly has initiated a corporate optimization program aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with revenue growth opportunities. Looking forward, the company projects net sales of approximately $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and aims for positive adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite challenges in the RV market, Dragonfly continues to diversify its customer base through partnerships in other sectors, which is expected to support future revenue growth.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter revenue growth of 17% indicates a positive trend in sales, largely driven by a 61% increase in OEM net sales.
  • Successful debt restructuring improves the company's financial position by extending maturity dates and qualifying debt as long-term, enhancing liquidity.
  • Initiation of a corporate optimization program aims to improve operational efficiency and align costs with revenue growth opportunities.
  • The company anticipates achieving a net sales guidance of approximately $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, suggesting continued revenue growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss increased significantly in both the fourth quarter and full year, with a net loss of $(9.8) million in Q4 and $(40.6) million for the full year, compared to a net income of $3.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Major decline in DTC (Direct To Consumer) sales, dropping 39% year-over-year from $36.9 million to $22.6 million, indicating severe challenges in this segment amid macroeconomic pressures.
  • Pending audit of financial results creates uncertainty, as the independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report will not be issued until the Company files its annual report on Form 10-K.

FAQ

What was Dragonfly Energy's fourth quarter revenue growth?

Dragonfly Energy reported a fourth quarter revenue growth of 17%, reaching $12.2 million.

How much did OEM sales grow in the fourth quarter?

OEM sales grew by 61% to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter.

What is the company's guidance for the first quarter of 2025?

Dragonfly Energy guides net sales of approximately $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What is Dragonfly Energy's positive adjusted EBITDA target?

The company targets to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of 2025.

What major initiatives is Dragonfly Energy focusing on for 2025?

Dragonfly Energy aims to drive shareholder value through corporate optimization and strategic growth initiatives in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$DFLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $DFLI stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 17% Led by Significant OEM Growth




Debt Restructuring and Concurrent Capital Raise Enhance Financial Position and Liquidity




Initiates Corporate Optimization Program




Guides to First Quarter 2025 Net Sales of Approximately $13.3 Million




Targets Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Fourth Quarter 2025



RENO, Nev., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights





  • Net sales of $12.2 million and $50.6 million


  • OEM net sales of $6.2 million and $27.6 million


  • Gross Margin of 20.8% and 23.0%


  • Net Loss of $(9.8) million and $(40.6) million


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.0) million and $(18.5) million





“After quarter end, we were very pleased to have successfully negotiated a significant debt restructuring with our lenders, allowing for covenant relief while pushing off the maturity date. With this action, our debt will be classified as long-term debt on our balance sheet. Concurrent with the debt restructuring, we also secured additional capital through a strategic investor,” commented Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe these actions greatly strengthen our near-term financial position, allowing us to focus on executing on our key strategic initiatives for 2025, including achieving positive anticipated Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.”



"In addition, we have launched a corporate optimization program to establish a more efficient cost structure, aligning our operations with near-term revenue growth opportunities, which we believe will provide us with a path to profitability. As part of this initiative, we have promoted Dr. Vick Singh to Chief Operating Officer, where he will oversee the program while also driving operational efficiencies across the company.



"Despite ongoing challenges in the RV market, our fourth-quarter net sales grew approximately 17%, marking a return to year-over-year growth, driven by increased adoption among OEM customers," continued Dr. Phares. "Throughout the year, we have made significant strides in expanding our customer base beyond the RV sector, leveraging strategic partnerships in trucking and industrial markets. We believe the strong order activity from our recently announced partnerships reinforces this strategy, and we anticipate meaningful revenue contributions in 2025 and beyond."




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results



(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)


Net Sales by Customer Type


(in millions)







Fiscal Quarter Ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Change (YoY)


DTC
$5,726

$6,561

-13%


OEM
$6,236

$3,877

61%


Licensing
$250

$0

N/A


Net Sales
$12,212

$10,438

17%








Net Sales increased 17.0% to $12.2 million. OEM net sales grew 61% to $6.2 million, driven by increased adoption of existing products and new customer acquisitions. DTC net sales were $5.7 million compared to $6.6 million, reflecting ongoing macroeconomic pressures.



Gross Profit increased 12.5% to $2.6 million. Gross Margin was 20.8%, compared to 21.6%, due to higher material costs and a shift in mix to OEM sales. Operating Expenses were $(6.3) million, compared to $(5.4) million. The increase was primarily due to one-time expenses related to patent litigation and the reverse stock split. We also incurred expenses associated with moving into our new 400,000 square foot facility. This strategic relocation is expected to drive long-term operational efficiencies as we centralize operations previously spread across multiple locations.



The Company reported a Net Loss of $(9.8) million, or $(1.39) per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $3.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, changes in the fair market value of our warrants, and other one-time expenses, was negative $(2.3) million, compared to negative $(1.8) million.




Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results



(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)


Net Sales by Customer Type


(in millions)







Fiscal Year Ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Change (YoY)


DTC
$22,616

$36,875

-39%


OEM
$27,612

$27,517

0%


Licensing
$417

$0

N/A


Net Sales
$50,645

$64,392

-21%








Net Sales were $50.6 million, compared to $64.4 million. OEM net sales of $27.6 million were flat year-over-year, as increased adoption of existing products and new customer acquisitions were offset by the impact of our largest customer transitioning our product from a standard offering to an option. DTC net sales declined to $22.6 million, from $36.9 million, reflecting continued softness in the RV market due to continued macroeconomic pressures.



Gross Profit was $11.6 million, with a gross margin of 23.0%, compared to gross profit of $15.4 million, with a gross margin of 24.0%. The year-over-year declines were primarily attributable to lower sales volume. Operating Expenses were $(34.0) million, compared to $(42.9) million, led by lower employee-related costs and lower stock-based compensation, partially offset by higher R&D costs.



The Company reported a Net Loss of $(40.6) million, or $(5.91) per diluted share, compared to a Net Loss of $(13.8) million or $(2.36) per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, changes in the fair market value of our warrants, and other one-time expenses, was negative $(18.5) million, compared to negative $(17.1) million.




Form 10-K Filing



The independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report with respect to the Company’s fiscal year-end financial statements will not be issued until the Company files its annual report on Form 10-K. Accordingly, the financial results reported in this earnings release are pending completion of the audit.




Summary and Outlook



"Dragonfly Energy is advancing energy storage with innovative lithium battery technology, delivering safe, reliable, and efficient power solutions for industries that demand superior performance," commented Dr. Denis Phares. "As we look ahead to 2025, our focus remains on driving shareholder value through growth, diversification across end markets, and continued product innovation. We anticipate continued year-over-year growth in the first quarter with revenue of approximately $13.3 million. And with the resumption of revenue growth alongside our corporate optimization program, we expect to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of this year."





1Q25



Guidance




  • Net Sales of approximately $13.3 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $(3.8) million




Webcast Information



The Dragonfly Energy management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operational results this afternoon, March 24, 2025. The call can be accessed live via webcast by clicking

here

, or through the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website at

https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing (646) 564-2877, toll-free in North America (800) 549-8228, or for international callers +1 (289) 819-1520, and referencing conference ID: 85219. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.



An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website, along with the earnings press release.




About Dragonfly Energy



Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries

®

brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.



To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit


https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s guidance for 2025, results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: improved recovery in the Company’s core markets, including the RV market; the Company’s ability to successfully increase market penetration into target markets; the Company’s ability to penetrate the heavy-duty trucking and other new markets; the growth of the addressable markets that the Company intends to target; the Company’s ability to retain members of its senior management team and other key personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers including suppliers in China; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key customers; the Company’s ability to access capital as and when needed under its $150 million ChEF Equity Facility; the Company’s ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the Company’s ability to successfully utilize its patented dry electrode battery manufacturing process and optimize solid state cells as well as to produce commercially viable solid state cells in a timely manner or at all, and to scale to mass production; the Company’s ability to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of its licensing arrangement with Stryten Energy LLC; the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its customer arrangements with THOR Industries and THOR Industries’ affiliated brands (including Keystone RV Company); the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and public warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Russian/Ukrainian conflict; the Company’s ability to generate revenue from future product sales and its ability to achieve and maintain profitability; and the Company’s ability to compete with other manufacturers in the industry and its ability to engage target customers and successfully convert these customers into meaningful orders in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 to be filed with the SEC and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at

www.sec.gov

.



If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.




Financial Tables


Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)












As of






December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$
4,849


$
12,713


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses


2,416



1,639


Inventory


21,716



38,778


Prepaid expenses


806



772


Prepaid inventory


1,362



1,381


Prepaid income tax


307



519


Assets held of sale


644



-


Other current assets


825



118



Total Current Assets


32,925



55,920


Property and Equipment






Property and Equipment, Net


22,107



15,969


Operating lease right of use asset


19,737



3,315


Other assets


445



-



Total Assets


$

75,214



$

75,204









Current Liabilities





Accounts payable

$
10,716


$
10,258


Accrued payroll and other liabilities


4,129



7,107


Accrued tariffs


1,915



1,713


Accrued settlement, current portion


750



-


Customer deposits


317



201


Deferred revenue, current portion


1,000



-


Uncertain tax position liability


55



91


Notes payable, current portion, net of debt issuance costs


-



19,683


Operating lease liability, current portion


2,926



1,288


Financing lease liability, current portion


47



36



Total Current Liabilities


21,855



40,377


Long-Term Liabilities





Deferred revenue, net of current portion


3,583



-


Warrant liabilities


5,133



4,463


Accrued expenses, long-term


-



152


Accrued settlement, net of current portion


1,750



-


Notes payable, non current portion, net of debt issuance costs


29,646



-


Operating lease liability, net of current portion


22,588



2,234


Financing lease liability, net of current portion


63



66


Total Long-Term Liabilities


62,763



6,915


Total Liabilities



84,618




47,292













Equity









Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


-



-


Common stock, 250,000,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, 7,232,650 and 6,695,587 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


1



6

Additional paid in capital


72,749



69,445

Accumulated deficit


(82,154
)


(41,539
)


Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity



(9,404

)



27,912


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity


$

75,214



$

75,204















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.


Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. Dollar in Thousands, except share and per share data)






Three Months Ended


Year Ended






December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,






2024


2023


2024


2023













Net Sales

$
12,212


$
10,438


$
50,645


$
64,392













Cost of Goods Sold


9,674



8,181



39,019



48,946













Gross Profit


2,538



2,257



11,626



15,446













Operating Expenses









Research and development


956



531



5,451



3,863


General and administrative


3,658



3,275



18,536



26,389


Selling and marketing


1,696



1,548



10,025



12,623













Total Operating Expenses


6,310



5,354



34,012



42,875













Loss From Operations


(3,772
)


(3,097
)


(22,386
)


(27,429
)













Other Income (Expense)









Interest expense


(6,251
)


(4,034
)


(21,504
)


(16,015
)


Other (Expense) Income


-



19



(36
)


19


Loss on settlement


(2,500
)


-



(2,500
)


-


Loss on impairment of assets


(873
)


-



(873
)


-


Change in fair market value of warrant liability


3,554



10,400



6,684



29,582




Total Other (Expense) Income


(6,070
)


6,385



(18,229
)


13,586













Net (Loss) Income Before Taxes


(9,842
)


3,288



(40,615
)


(13,843
)













Income Tax (Benefit) Expense


-



(26
)


-



-













Net (Loss) Income

$
(9,842
)

$
3,314


$
(40,615
)

$
(13,843
)












Net (Loss) Gain Per Share- Basic & Diluted

$
(1.39
)

$
0.50


$
(5.91
)

$
(2.36
)

Weighted Average Number of Shares- Basic & Diluted


7,085,956



6,621,115



6,866,826



5,865,165






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows


Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(U.S. in thousands)





2024


2023


Cash flows from Operating Activities




Net Loss

$
(40,615
)

$
(13,817
)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash




Used in Operating Activities





Stock based compensation


1,020



6,710


Amortization of debt discount


7,241



1,470


Change in fair market value of warrant liability


(6,684
)


(29,582
)


Non-cash interest expense (paid-in-kind)


10,058



4,938


Provision for credit losses


3



114


Depreciation and amortization


1,372



1,237


Amortization of right of use assets


2,231



1,179


Loss on disposal of property and equipment


-



116


Loss on impairment of assets


873



-


Write-off of prepaid inventory


69



596

Changes in Assets and Liabilities





Accounts receivable


(780
)


(309
)


Inventories


17,062



11,411


Prepaid expenses


(42
)


852


Prepaid inventory


(50
)


25


Other current assets


(707
)


149


Other assets


(445
)


1,198


Income taxes payable


212



6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


(5,365
)


(3,527
)


Accrued tariffs


202



781


Accrued settlement


2,500



-


Deferred revenue


4,583



-


Uncertain tax position liability


(36
)


(37
)


Customer deposits


116



(37
)

Total Adjustments


33,433



(2,710
)


Net Cash Used in Operating Activities



(7,182

)



(16,527

)








Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment


8



-


Purchase of property and equipment


(2,737
)


(6,885
)



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(2,729

)



(6,885

)








(Continued)





Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Proceeds from public offering


-



24,177


Payment of public offering costs


-



(1,258
)


Proceeds from public offering (ATM), net


2,043



0


Proceeds from note payable, related party


2,700



1,000


Repayment of note payable, related party


(2,700
)


(1,000
)


Repayment of note payable


-



(5,275
)


Proceeds from exercise of public warrants


-



747


Proceeds from exercise of options


4



586


Proceeds from exercise of Investor Warrants


-



546



Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



2,047




19,523







Net Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents


(7,864
)


(3,889
)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period


12,713



17,781


Cash and cash equivalents - end of period


$

4,849



$

13,892







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes


-



238


Cash paid for interest

$
6,288


$
9,102

Supplemental Non-Cash Items





Purchases of property and equipment, not yet paid

$
1,703


$
96


Recognition of right of use asset obtained in exchange for operating lease liability

$
18,653


$
-


Recognition of leasehold improvements obtained in exchange for operating lease liability

$
4,683


$
-


Recognition of warrant liability - Penny Warrants

$
7,354


$
698


Recognition of warrant liability - Investor Warrants

$
-


$
13,762


Settlement of accrued liability for employee liability for employee stock purchase plan

$
250


$
-


Reclassification of assets held for sale

$
644


$
-


Non-cash impact of cash exercise of liability classified warrants

$
-


$
617


Cashless exercise of liability classified warrants

$
-


$
12,629







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)






Three Months Ended


Year Ended





December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,





2024


2023


2024


2023

EBITDA Calculation








Net (Loss) Income Before Taxes

$
(9,842
)

$
3,314


$
(40,615
)

$
(13,817
)


Interest Expense


6,251



4,034



21,504



16,015


Taxes


-



(26
)


-



(26
)


Depreciation and Amortization


381



328



1,372



1,237

EBITDA

$
(3,210
)

$
7,650


$
(17,739
)

$
3,409











Adjustments to EBITDA









Stock Based Compensation


261



323



1,020



6,710


Secondary offering costs


-



-



-



720


Separation Agreement


-



-



-



904


Tariff Investigation


-



-



463



-


Patent Litigation


624



-



624



-


Reverse Stock Split


90



-



90



-


Stryten Agreement


-



-



284



-


Loss on Settlement


2,500



-



2,500



-


Loss on Impairment of Assets


873



-



873



-


Write off of Prepaid Inventory


69



596



69



712


Change in fair market value of warrant liability


(3,554
)


(10,400
)


(6,684
)


(29,582
)

Adjusted EBITDA

$
(2,347
)

$
(1,831
)

$
(18,500
)

$
(17,127
)












Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.


Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)


Non-GAAP Financial Guidance












Operating Loss(1)
$
(4,843
)



Taxes

-




Depreciation and Amortization

297



EBITDA
$
(4,546
)









Adjustments to EBITDA






Stock Based Compensation

219




ATW Deal expenses

150




Patent Litigation expenses

368



Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,809
)




(1) Although net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, this table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to operating loss because we are not able to calculate forward-looking net loss without unreasonable efforts due to significant uncertainties with respect to the impact of accounting for our change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability.




Investor Relations:



Eric Prouty


Szymon Serowiecki


AdvisIRy Partners



DragonflyIR@advisiry.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DFLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.