Dragonfly Energy price target lowered to $1.25 from $1.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to $1.25 from $1.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the company is uniquely positioned to positively alter battery manufacturing economics through dry deposition in the near term and offer true solid-state energy storage cells over the medium term. However, the financial bridge to demonstrating Dragonfly’s technology to the world is coming under attack by a slowly recovering core RV market.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DFLI:
- Dragonfly Energy’s Q3 2024 Results and Future Prospects
- Dragonfly Energy Reports Q3 Loss, Eyes Future Growth
- Dragonfly Energy reports Q3 EPS (11c), consensus (18c)
- Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries available through Keystone Automotive
- Dragonfly Energy, Bruker partner to accelerate battery tech development
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.