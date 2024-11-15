News & Insights

Dragonfly Energy price target lowered to $1.25 from $1.50 at Canaccord

November 15, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to $1.25 from $1.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes the company is uniquely positioned to positively alter battery manufacturing economics through dry deposition in the near term and offer true solid-state energy storage cells over the medium term. However, the financial bridge to demonstrating Dragonfly’s technology to the world is coming under attack by a slowly recovering core RV market.

