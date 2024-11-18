Dragonfly Energy price target lowered to $1 from $1.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to $1 from $1.25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm says was “a mixed bag” for Q3. The company was able to record its first meaningful trucking revenue in Q3 and generated a successful deployment in oil and gas recently, so the firm thinks “these markets still have meaningful potential, but it may take some time,” the analyst tells investors.

