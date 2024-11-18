News & Insights

Stocks
DFLI

Dragonfly Energy price target lowered to $1 from $1.25 at Alliance Global Partners

November 18, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to $1 from $1.25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm says was “a mixed bag” for Q3. The company was able to record its first meaningful trucking revenue in Q3 and generated a successful deployment in oil and gas recently, so the firm thinks “these markets still have meaningful potential, but it may take some time,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DFLI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DFLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.