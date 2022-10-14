Nasdaq-Listed Companies
DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 43% this week, taking one-year losses to 13%

Contributor
Simply Wall St Simply Wall St
Published

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) share price is down 13% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 22%. Dragonfly Energy Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 43%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Dragonfly Energy Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Dragonfly Energy Holdings fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
NasdaqGM:DFLI Earnings Per Share Growth October 14th 2022

This free interactive report on Dragonfly Energy Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 22% over the year, the fact that Dragonfly Energy Holdings shareholders were down 13% isn't so bad. However, the problem arose in the last three months, which saw the share price drop 14%. It's always a worry to see a share price decline like that, but at the same time, it is an unavoidable part of investing. In times of uncertainty we usually try to focus on the long term fundamental business metrics. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Dragonfly Energy Holdings (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DFLI

Latest Nasdaq-Listed Companies Videos

Behind the Bell: Nayax

Oct 04, 2022

Simply Wall St

We help you make informed decisions by giving you access to institutional quality data and analysis presented visually.

Learn More

Explore Nasdaq-Listed Companies

Explore

Most Popular