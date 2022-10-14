Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 43% this week, taking one-year losses to 13%

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) share price is down 13% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 22%. Dragonfly Energy Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 43%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Dragonfly Energy Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Dragonfly Energy Holdings fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Dragonfly Energy Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 22% over the year, the fact that Dragonfly Energy Holdings shareholders were down 13% isn't so bad. However, the problem arose in the last three months, which saw the share price drop 14%. It's always a worry to see a share price decline like that, but at the same time, it is an unavoidable part of investing. In times of uncertainty we usually try to focus on the long term fundamental business metrics. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Dragonfly Energy Holdings (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.