Dragonfly Energy Holdings (DFLI) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NasdaqCM:DFLI) has been revised to $17.85 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $1.78 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 342.93% from the latest reported closing price of $4.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dragonfly Energy Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFLI is 0.00%, an increase of 548.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 466.44% to 2,885K shares. The put/call ratio of DFLI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,250K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 616K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 1,698.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 248K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 90.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 3,444.26% over the last quarter.

Kfg Wealth Management holds 184K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 46.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFLI by 502.41% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 68K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

