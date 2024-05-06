Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) ending at $0.97, denoting a -0.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 97.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 14, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.11 million, indicating a 35.55% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.51 per share and a revenue of $66.55 million, indicating changes of -96.15% and +3.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.67% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DFLI in the coming trading sessions

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

