Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 24, 2025

Dragonfly Energy will announce its Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 24, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today announced that the Company will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Monday, March 24, 2025. The earnings press release will be followed by a conference call on March 24, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.





Interested investors and other parties may access the live webcast via the link found



here



or through the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website at



https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx



. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing (800) 549-8228, toll-free in North America, or for international callers +1 (289) 819-1520, and referencing conference ID: 85219. Please log in to the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.





An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy’s website, along with the earnings press release.







About Dragonfly Energy







Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.





To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit



investors.dragonflyenergy.com



.







Investor Relations:







Eric Prouty





AdvisIRy Partners





DragonflyIR@advisiry.com



