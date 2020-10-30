Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II, a second blank check company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million shares at a price of $10. Contrary to Dragoneer's previous SPAC, this one will not be offering warrants. At the proposed deal size, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II would command a market value of $256 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Marc Stad, the founder and CEO/CIO of Dragoneer Investment Group, as well as COO and President Pat Robinson, who serves in the same roles at Dragoneer Investment Group. Dragoneer's previous SPAC, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (DGNR.U; +17% from $10 offer price), recently had its $600 million IPO in August. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II will focus on targeting a business in the software, internet, media, consumer/retail, healthcare IT, and financial services/fintech sectors.



The San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DGNS.U. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II filed confidentially on October 8, 2020. Citi, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Dragoneer's second SPAC Dragoneer Growth Opportunities II files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

