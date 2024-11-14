Dragon Rise Group to Announce Interim Financials and Dividend Decision

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6829) has released an update.

Dragon Rise Group Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve their unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of recommending an interim dividend. This meeting could impact investor decisions regarding the company’s stock.

