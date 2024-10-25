News & Insights

Dragon Mountain Gold Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited (AU:DMG) has released an update.

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 28, 2024, where key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Mr. Dimitri Bacopanos as a director, and approval for issuing up to 10% more equity securities. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial to these decisions.

