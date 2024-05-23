Dragon Mining Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

Dragon Mining (HK:1712) has released an update.

Dragon Mining Limited successfully held their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. This includes the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and approval of mandates related to the issuance and buyback of shares. The meeting reflected strong shareholder support with no votes against any resolutions and full director attendance.

For further insights into HK:1712 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.