News & Insights

Stocks

Dragon Mining Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dragon Mining (HK:1712) has released an update.

Dragon Mining Limited successfully held their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. This includes the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and approval of mandates related to the issuance and buyback of shares. The meeting reflected strong shareholder support with no votes against any resolutions and full director attendance.

For further insights into HK:1712 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.