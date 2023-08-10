News & Insights

US Markets
ARCE

Dragon Investment, General Atlantic to take Brazil's Arco private for enterprise value of $1.5 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 10, 2023 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement, background

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Arco Platform ARCE.O said on Thursday it has entered into an agreement with private equity firms General Atlantic L.P. and Dragoneer Investment Group to take the education software firm private for a total enterprise value of about $1.5 billion.

Investment entities affiliated with General Atlantic and Dragoneer Investment have agreed to buy all of the outstanding Class A common shares of Arco not held by them or the founders for $14 per share in cash without interest, Arco said.

The purchase price represents an about 55% premium over the closing price on November 30, 2022, when the company disclosed the bidders for its acquisition proposal, according to Refinitiv data.

General Atlantic and Dragoneer had initially proposed a deal to take Arco private last year.

The merger is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, subject to various closing conditions, Arco said.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.