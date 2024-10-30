Dragon Interact acquires AI publishing company RPM Interactive

Dragon Interact Inc, a subsidiary of DatChat (DATS), announced the acquisition of RPM Interactive, Inc. in a share exchange transaction. Pursuant to the agreement, Dragon Interact acquired 100% ownership of RPM Interactive, including all of its intellectual property, in consideration for the issuance of 3.5 million shares of common stock of Dragon Interact Inc. Prior to the acquisition Dragon Interact approximately 35,663,326 issued and outstanding. As part of the acquisition, Dragon Interact plans to change its corporate name to RPM Interactive, reflecting its new focus on cutting-edge AI-driven podcast and gaming technologies. Additionally, tech industry veteran Michael Mathews will assume the role of Chairman of the Board for the newly named RPM Interactive Inc. Michael Mathews brings extensive experience to the role, having served as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Aspen Group Inc. since May 2011 and as CEO and director of Interclick, Inc. until its acquisition by Yahoo, Inc. Prior to that, he served as the senior vice-president of marketing and publisher services for World Avenue U.S.A., LLC, an Internet promotional marketing company. His proven track record in managing early-stage and growth businesses, along with his deep understanding of the publishing and internet marketing industries, positions him in an ideal role to drive RPM Interactive’s success.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DATS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.