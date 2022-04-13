Draghi’s bond-buying triumph lacks obvious sequel

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mario Draghi’s bond-buying triumph lacks an obvious sequel. The European Central Bank's plans to tighten monetary policy and the Ukraine war are reviving fears that weak euro zone members’ borrowing costs will soar. Bringing down yields with a reprise of the Italian’s 2012 “whatever it takes” proclamation looks trickier now.

Even before the Russian invasion, rising inflation that reached 5.9% in February made it likely ECB President Christine Lagarde would stop bond purchases and push up rates this year. That may force weaker sovereigns to pay more to borrow, driving up costs for companies and households. The Ukraine war exacerbates the pain, with higher commodity prices and lower growth.

Lagarde is already fighting such disparities by tilting purchases from its pandemic-era programme towards the more vulnerable. But the ECB is now working on a new scheme to help their borrowing costs, Bloomberg says https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-08/ecb-is-crafting-a-crisis-tool-to-activate-if-bond-yields-jump?sref=yYqHJdKG. The simplest way would be to buy bonds of indebted countries like Italy to reduce the interest rate premium they have to pay over safer countries like Germany.

Justifying such spread-targeting is tricky. Draghi’s Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) scheme was designed to stop market turmoil tearing the euro zone apart, and came with strict fiscal and reform conditions. The recent bond-buying was to fight deflation. Neither argument holds now. A new spread-targeting tool would open up more criticism of the ECB backstopping profligate governments. The case for bold action also looks thin. Italian 10-year notes yield around 160 basis points more than German ones, in line with before the Ukraine conflict and the pandemic.

Determining the ideal spread is even thornier - deciding whether a rise in a borrowing cost is unwarranted or a fair reflection of sovereign risk is subjective. There is a good argument that spreads should climb. The Italian economy is expected to grow by just 1.9% next year, against 3.5% for Germany, according to Citi forecasts. And its debt will still be 148% of GDP in 2026, more than twice Germany’s 58%.

Given such complications, the ECB is only likely to intervene when spreads really take off. Even if they do, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. Draghi’s OMT was never used, largely because governments didn’t want the fiscal straitjacket and reform pledges that would have come with it. If markets turn, they may have to change their minds.

- The European Central Bank is working on a new crisis tool to deploy in the event of a blowout of borrowing costs for weaker sovereigns, Bloomberg reported on April 8. The tool would be used to respond to shocks caused by factors outside governments’ control, the news agency said.

- Speaking on March 17 about the impact of the war in Ukraine and the tightening of monetary policy, ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted at new measures to tackle “fragmentation”, basically the divergence in government funding costs and how that affects economies.

- “Exogenous shocks can affect economies asymmetrically. If this leads to financial fragmentation, the transmission of monetary policy can be disrupted,” she said. “The Governing Council has reiterated its commitment to flexibility. If necessary, we can design and deploy new instruments to secure monetary policy transmission as we move along the path of policy normalisation.”

