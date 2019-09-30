Draghi says ECB still has ammunition to use - FT

Contributor
Michelle Martin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in an interview published on Monday the ECB still had ammunition to use and added its extraordinary stimulus may need to continue for a long time in the absence of support from fiscal policy.

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in an interview published on Monday the ECB still had ammunition to use and added its extraordinary stimulus may need to continue for a long time in the absence of support from fiscal policy.

"All instruments from interest rates to asset purchases, to forward guidance are ready to be calibrated," Draghi said in an interview with the Financial Times published on the ECB's website.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((MichelleHannah.Martin@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5223; Reuters Messaging: MichelleHannah.Martin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More