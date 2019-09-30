Draghi says ECB still has ammunition to use - FT

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in an interview published on Monday the ECB still had ammunition to use and added its extraordinary stimulus may need to continue for a long time in the absence of support from fiscal policy.

"All instruments from interest rates to asset purchases, to forward guidance are ready to be calibrated," Draghi said in an interview with the Financial Times published on the ECB's website.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)

