Draghi effect to drive surge in Italy's financial markets

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mario Draghi's appointment as Italy's prime minister is set to provide a big boost to the country's financial markets, Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday, predicting a major improvement in the country's closely-watched bond spreads and a double-digit outperformance by its stock market.

The bank said the BTP bond spread - the premium investors demand to hold Italian government bonds rather than AAA-rated German debt - was expected to narrow to 85 basis points by June from its current 90 bps spread. In an optimistic case, it could fall to 55 basis points before the end of the year.

For stocks, the bank predicted MSCI's Italy index would outperform MSCI EMU by 10-15% led by banks. Overweight-rated stocks include: Unicredit, Mediobanca, ENEL, Stellantis and Prysmian.

"PM Draghi's government is a significant positive catalyst for Italian equities which are trading close to a record valuation low versus EMU," Morgan Stanley's analysts said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold)

