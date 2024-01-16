Dragerwerk Turns To Profit In FY23, Orders Edge Down; Sees Higher FY24 Net Sales

(RTTNews) - Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF), a German medical and safety tech company, reported preliminary fiscal 2023 earnings, compared to last year's loss, with higher net sales, while orders edged down.

Further, Dragerwerk said it intends to significantly increase the dividend and pay out around 30 percent of net profit. The final dividend proposal will be made with the final business figures for 2023.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company expects an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent, net of currency effects, and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 5.5 percent.

For fiscal 2023, earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT improved to around 167 million euros from last year's loss of 88.6 million euros. The EBIT margin amounted to around 4.9 percent, compared to negative margin of 2.9 percent a year earlier.

Net sales in fiscal year 2023 increased 10.8 percent to around 3.37 billion euros from prior year's 3.05 billion euros. Net sales grew 13.2 percent at constant currency rates.

Net sales and earnings increased significantly due in particular to improvement in delivery capability as a result of diminishing global supply chain problems.

Order intake edged down 0.2 percent to around EUR 3.280 billion euros from last year's 3.285 billion euros a year ago. Order intake grew 1.8 percent at constant currency rates.

The company plans to publish full 2023 annual report on March 7, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.