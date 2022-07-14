Drägerwerk Q2 Preliminary Net Sales Down; Confirms FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its preliminary net sales for the second quarter decreased 24.7 percent, net of currency effects, to around 653 million euros from the prior year.

But quarterly order intake rose by 7.6 percent, net of currency effects, to around 822 million euros from the previous year.

EBIT was about negative 77 million euros compared to positive 80.3 million euros in the prior year. The main reasons for the negative EBIT were the decline in sales and the lower gross margin.

The company expects a significant recovery in business development in the second half of the year. The expectation is based on the high order backlog and an expected improvement of the delivery situation.

The company therefore confirmed the forecast for the full year 2022. Accordingly, the company continues to expect a decline in net sales of between -5.0 and -9.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of between 1.0 and 4.0 percent. It remains likely that the lower end of the range will be achieved in each case.

The full results for the first six months of the fiscal year will be published on July 28, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.