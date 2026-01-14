Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) Price Target Increased by 44.75% to 93.54

The average one-year price target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:DGWPF) has been revised to $93.54 / share. This is an increase of 44.75% from the prior estimate of $64.62 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.02 to a high of $110.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.18% from the latest reported closing price of $48.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGWPF is 0.02%, an increase of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 92K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGWPF by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 18K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGWPF by 3.51% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 15.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGWPF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

