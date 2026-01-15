Markets

Dräger Posts Strong Earnings Growth In Preliminary 2025 Results

January 15, 2026 — 11:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF) on Thursday announced preliminary figures showing performance in fiscal 2025, with net sales rising 5.3 percent year over year on a currency-adjusted basis to around euros 3.48 billion, exceeding the company's latest forecast.

Growth was supported by a strong year-end, with the medical division increasing net sales 7.4 percent to about euros 2.0 billion, while the safety division grew 2.5 percent to roughly euros 1.49 billion.

EBIT rose sharply to an estimated euros 226 million to euros 236 million, lifting the EBIT margin to around 6.5 to 6.8 percent. Order intake also strengthened to approximately euros 3.58 billion.

For 2026, Dräger expects continued sales growth and an EBIT margin of 5.0 to 7.5 percent.

DRWKF is currently trading at $81.00 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.