Draganfly’s CEO Says Drones Are Becoming Intelligence Platforms—Not Just Hardware

The drone industry’s latest rally has been fueled by a familiar cocktail: geopolitical urgency, rapid AI adoption, and an accelerating shift toward automation.

In a recent MarketBeat conversation, CEO Cameron Chell laid out why Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) believes the next chapter for drones won’t be defined solely by airframes—but by the data, intelligence, and operational capability built around them.

Draganfly recently traded in the mid-$7 range, and Wall Street remains quite optimistic about its prospects as a small-cap company, with MarketBeat's consensus target near $16.75.

From “Drone Makers” to Intelligence Platforms

Asked about what’s driving investment across the sector, Chell framed drones as an evolution story—similar to the internet era, when early winners outgrew their original labels. His central point: the “endgame” may not be a hardware category at all.

In Chell’s view, drones are uniquely positioned to become the dominant “real-world” data collectors—pulling in information ranging from imaging and environmental monitoring to specialized sensing that can be fed into AI systems. That combination, he argued, is what could separate a handful of eventual leaders from the pack: the companies that move beyond manufacturing and become information-and-intelligence businesses.

The Pentagon’s “Drone Dominance” Demand Signal

Defense has become the industry’s most visible catalyst, and Chell pointed to the scale of near-term demand as evidence that adoption is still early—despite the sector’s sharp stock moves.

A major headline backing that narrative: in early December 2025, the Pentagon announced an initiative aimed at delivering 300,000 small drones over the next several years and strengthening domestic production capacity—an effort publicly described as “drone dominance.”

The takeaway is simple: even one large program can strain the existing North American supply, and the broader re-arming cycle extends far beyond a single budget line. In Chell’s telling, the competitive moat is not just parts availability—it’s the ability to build, certify, scale, and support systems for mission-critical use.

Why “Made Here” Is Becoming a Requirement, Not a Preference

Another theme from the interview: drones are being “re-regionalized.” Nations want domestic or in-country production both for cost and for supply-chain security. Chell said Draganfly already operates manufacturing capability in both the United States and Canada—and expects that same multi-sovereign model to expand over time as countries prioritize domestic control.

That push aligns with broader policy trends: restrictions on foreign-made drone tech have intensified, and national-security scrutiny has been rising.

Canada’s Defense Push: What Chell Says Is at Stake

Chell also highlighted a newly announced Canadian “Defense Industrial Strategy” and described it as another example of global re-militarization and sovereign manufacturing priorities. Some of the specific figures discussed in the interview were presented as management commentary rather than independently confirmed program allocations, but the strategic direction is clear: Canada—like many allies—is moving toward deeper domestic capability and faster procurement cycles.

A Concrete Win: Training + FPV Drones for U.S. Air Force Special Operations

One of the most actionable parts of the conversation centered on Draganfly’s recent selection—alongside partner DelMar Aerospace—to provide Flex FPV drones and training to units within U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

The structure matters. It isn’t framed as a simple hardware shipment; it’s capability delivery—platform plus instruction—conducted at DelMar’s Camp Pendleton UAS training facility.

Chell described Draganfly’s experience and battlefield learnings—particularly from Ukraine—as a key differentiator for training and product iteration. For investors, that’s a notable angle because it expands the addressable opportunity beyond unit sales into services, repeat cohorts, and operational integration.

Beyond Defense: The Commercial Use Cases Are Getting Practical

While defense is driving headlines, Chell emphasized momentum in public safety and industrial markets—where ROI is often easier to quantify. He cited examples such as:

robotic solutions for wind-turbine maintenance work,

drones used in and around cell-tower restoration and emergency response,

tools deployed onto power lines for monitoring and data collection.

The common thread: drones replacing slow, risky, and expensive workflows that traditionally required crews, harnesses, helicopters, or complex logistics.

The Investor Question: Has the Run Already Happened?

Draganfly is a reminder of how quickly sentiment can shift in emerging categories—especially when government budgets and policy tailwinds collide with AI narratives.

But Chell’s argument was that the “beginning of the beginning” is still unfolding: major militaries spent decades experimenting with drones, yet the first truly large and structured procurement waves are only now becoming visible at scale.

Whether that plays out cleanly will depend on execution—manufacturing ramp, reliability, regulatory compliance, and the ability to win repeat business in a crowded field.

Still, the combination of a large U.S. demand signal, nationalized supply-chain trends, and real contract wins helps explain why analysts remain constructive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.