Draganfly vs. EHang: Which Drone Stock Looks More Attractive Now?

Draganfly DPRO and Ehang Holdings EH operate in the rapidly expanding unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) and advanced air mobility industry. Each company is developing drone-related technologies aimed at commercial and industrial applications, positioning them to benefit from the long-term growth of autonomous aviation, AI-enabled flight systems and next-generation aerial logistics.



Draganfly primarily focuses on commercial drones used for public safety, agriculture, defense, surveying and industrial applications. Its business model centers on providing UAV hardware, software, and drone services to enterprises and government agencies. EHang is more heavily focused on passenger-grade autonomous aerial mobility, often described as the “flying taxi” market. The company is best known for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft designed for urban air transportation, tourism, emergency services and smart-city mobility.



Let's compare the stocks' fundamentals to determine which one is a better investment option at present.

Factors Acting in Favor of DPRO Stock

Draganfly is gaining momentum from rising demand in the defense industry, as increasing participation in U.S. and allied military initiatives broadens its market reach and supports consistent, high-value revenue streams. Its advanced product portfolio, including long-endurance, heavy-payload drones and AI-enabled swarm capabilities, sets it apart in critical use cases like surveillance, demining and emergency response.



On May 20, 2026, Draganfly, together with F4 Defense International, was selected by DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory for an initial development contract focused on the creation of a modular, multi-layered, integrated counter-unmanned aircraft system (“C-UAS”) platform designed to detect, identify, track, target, and defeat hostile drones in contested operational environments. This development could be a major strategic benefit for Draganfly because it strengthens the company’s position in the rapidly expanding defense and counter-drone market. DPRO’s tethered drone technology, AI-enabled identification systems, and aerial surveillance capabilities will now be integrated into a modular counter-UAS platform designed to detect, track and neutralize hostile drones in combat environments.

Factors Acting in Favor of EH Stock

EHang has gained substantial attention because it was among the first companies globally to receive regulatory certifications for autonomous passenger drones in China. This gives the company an early-mover advantage in a potentially massive future market, though the industry remains in its early commercialization stage.



The company’s “complete ecosystem” strategy means EHang is not simply manufacturing aircraft and selling them like a traditional aerospace company. Instead, it is building an integrated urban air mobility network. Alongside its autonomous eVTOL aircraft, EHang has developed proprietary digital command-and-control systems that manage routing, monitoring, traffic coordination, safety diagnostics and fleet operations in real time. These software systems are designed to function akin to an air traffic management platform specifically optimized for autonomous aerial mobility. This vertical integration gives the company greater control over operational efficiency, safety standards and data collection across its ecosystem.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for DPRO & EH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Draganfly’s earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 56% in 2026 and 38.64% in 2027.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHang’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 33.33% and 450%, respectively, year over year.



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DPRO’s Valuation More Attractive Than EH

EH shares trade at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) of 6X compared with DPRO’s 1.21X, making DPRO more attractive from a valuation standpoint.



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Debt Position of DPRO & EH

Currently, Draganfly has a total debt-to-capital ratio of zero compared with 23.17 for EHang.

DPRO & EH’s Price Performance

In the past month, shares of Draganfly have risen 13%, while those of EHang have declined 2.6%.



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KTOS or DPRO: Which Is a Better Choice Now?

Draganfly is strengthening its position in the growing defense and counter-drone market through expanding military partnerships and advanced AI-powered drone technologies tailored for surveillance, demining and emergency operations. EHang has established an early leadership position in autonomous passenger drones through key regulatory approvals in China, giving it a strong foothold in the emerging urban air mobility market.



Our choice at the moment is Draganfly, given its better price performance, debt position and more attractive valuation than Ehang. Both DPRO and EH carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.