Draganfly to Train Operators at ElevateUAV Event

November 07, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly is set to participate in the ElevateUAV event, where it will provide specialized training on its advanced drone platforms, Flex FPV and Commander 3XL. This initiative highlights Draganfly’s dedication to equipping operators with the necessary skills to enhance UAV applications in critical sectors such as public safety and emergency response.

