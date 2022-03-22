Markets
Draganfly Soars 80% On Deal For Drones

(RTTNews) - Shares of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) are rallying more than 80% Tuesday morning after the drone maker said it received order for its proprietary Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones, through its channel partner Coldchain Delivery Systems.

The drones are for immediate deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine.

Draganfly said total initial order size is up to 200 units.

The company's Medical Response Drones, equipped with temperature-managed medical response Payload Box can transport up to 35 pounds of medical supplies, including blood, pharmaceuticals, insulin/medicines, vaccines, water, and wound care kits.

DPRO, currently at $3.02, has traded in the range of $1.03-$10.35 in the past 52 weeks.

