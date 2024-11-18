Draganfly Secures $3.76M to Boost Market Growth

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Draganfly Inc. has announced a US$3.76 million registered direct offering, selling 1,600,000 units at US$2.35 each to a single institutional investor. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including expanding its product capabilities and development initiatives. This move is expected to strengthen Draganfly’s market position and fuel growth in the drone solutions sector.

For further insights into TSE:DPRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.