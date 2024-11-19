Draganfly Secures $3.76 Million in Direct Offering

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc., a leading developer of drone solutions, has successfully closed a $3.76 million direct offering, selling 1.6 million units each comprising a common share and a warrant. The company plans to use the proceeds to enhance its product capabilities and support growth initiatives. This strategic move aims to strengthen Draganfly’s position in the competitive drone market.

