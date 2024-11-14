News & Insights

Draganfly Reports Asset Growth Amid Revenue Decline

November 14, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc. reported a modest increase in total assets to CAD 8.53 million as of September 2024, up from CAD 8.33 million in 2023, bolstered by a rise in cash and receivables. The company’s total revenue for the nine months ending September 2024 fell to CAD 4.95 million, compared to CAD 5.64 million in the previous year, while operating expenses and accumulated deficits impacted overall financial performance. Investors will be watching closely as Draganfly navigates these financial challenges and opportunities in the coming months.

