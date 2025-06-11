Draganfly Prices $13.75 Mln Public Offering Of Shares And Warrants At $2.50 Per Unit

(RTTNews) - Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has priced a public offering of 5.5 million units, each comprising one common share and one warrant, at US$2.50 per unit.

The offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$13.75 million before fees and expenses. Warrants will be exercisable immediately at CA$5.0768, which is US$3.71, and will expire in five years.

Maxim Group LLC is the sole placement agent. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including scaling new products, R&D, marketing, and potential acquisitions. The offering is set to close on or about June 12, 2025, pending customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

DPRO is currently trading at $2.2589, or 39.1132% lower on the NasdaqCM.

