Draganfly price target lowered to $5 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Draganfly (DPRO) to $5 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s revenue remains slow to materialize, with acceleration more likely in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
