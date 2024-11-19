Draganfly Offers Warrant for 1.6 Million Shares

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc. has issued a warrant to Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd., allowing the purchase of up to 1,600,000 common shares at an exercise price of CAD$3.3086 per share, exercisable from November 19, 2024, to November 19, 2029. This move could potentially influence Draganfly’s stock dynamics, offering investors an opportunity for future engagement with the company. Such financial instruments can attract attention from market participants looking to capitalize on stock price movements.

