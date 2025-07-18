Draganfly Inc. Secures Approximately US$25 Million Through Securities Purchase Agreement

Draganfly Inc. has arranged to sell units worth approximately $25 million to institutional investors to support growth initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Draganfly Inc. has announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to sell 4,672,895 units at US$5.35 each, raising approximately US$25 million before expenses. Each unit consists of one common share and a warrant to purchase an additional share at a specified Canadian dollar price. The proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including product development and marketing, potential acquisitions, and working capital. The offering is expected to close around July 21, 2025, pending regulatory approvals. This move is part of Draganfly's ongoing efforts in drone solutions and robotics, aiming to meet product demand and expand its market presence.

Potential Positives

Draganfly has secured approximately US$25.0 million in gross proceeds through a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors, providing a significant influx of capital for the company.

The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes, including growth initiatives, potential acquisitions, and research and development, positioning the company for future expansion and product development.

The offering includes the issuance of common share purchase warrants, which can incentivize further investment and engagement from investors in the company's growth.

The successful completion of this offering demonstrates confidence from institutional investors in Draganfly's business model and future prospects.

Potential Negatives

Draganfly is dependent on the successful completion of the Offering, which is subject to numerous closing conditions, potentially indicating uncertainty about its financial stability.

The Offering is limited to institutional investors, which may suggest a lack of wider market confidence or interest in the company's securities from retail investors.

The use of proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital may imply that the company faces immediate financial pressures or challenges in its operational funding.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Draganfly's recent securities purchase agreement?

Draganfly's securities purchase agreement aims to raise approximately US$25 million for general corporate purposes and product development.

How many units is Draganfly offering in this agreement?

Draganfly is offering 4,672,895 units at a price of US$5.35 per unit.

Who is acting as the placement agent for the offering?

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for Draganfly's offering.

What is the exercise price for the common share purchase warrants?

The warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of CA$7.3579 per common share.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about July 21, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DPRO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DPRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DPRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DPRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DPRO forecast page.

Full Release





Saskatoon, SK., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of drone solutions, software, and robotics, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 4,672,895 units of the Company (the “



Units



”), at a price of US$5.35 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately US$25.0 million, before deducting placement agent discounts and offering expenses (the “



Offering



”).





Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “



Common Share



”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “



Warrant



”). The Warrants will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CA$7.3579 (the Canadian dollar equivalent of US$5.35) per Common Share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.





Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the Offering.





Draganfly currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund its capabilities to meet demand for its new products including growth initiatives and/or for working capital requirements including the continuing development and marketing of the Company’s core products, potential acquisitions and research and development. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 21, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and notification to the Nasdaq Stock Market.





The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10, as amended, (File No. 333-271498) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”) on July 5, 2023 and the Company’s Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2023 (the “



Base Shelf Prospectus



”). Draganfly will offer and sell the securities in the United States only. No securities will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.





A prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering and describing the terms thereof will be filed with the applicable securities commissions in Canada and with the SEC in the United States and will be available for free by visiting the Company’s profiles on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at



www.sedarplus.ca



or the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



, as applicable. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16



th



Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at



syndicate@maximgrp.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.





Media Contact







media@draganfly.com







Company Contact





Email:



info@draganfly.com









Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown. In this news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, size and expected gross proceeds of the Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering and sale of securities, the intended use of proceeds, and Draganfly’s ability to complete the Offering. Closing of the Offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Draganfly’s control, including but not limited to, the failure of the parties to satisfy certain closing conditions, and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in Draganfly’s filings with the securities regulatory authorities in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan and with the SEC. Actual future events may differ from the anticipated events expressed in such forward-looking statements. Draganfly believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Draganfly is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.‎ Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Offering documents, as well as Draganfly’s continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR+ at



www.sedarplus.ca



and on EDGAR at



www.sec.gov/edgar



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.