Draganfly Inc. Establishes Public Safety Advisory Board Led by Homeland Security Expert Paul Goldenberg

Draganfly establishes a Public Safety Advisory Board, led by Paul Goldenberg, to enhance public safety through innovative drone technology.

Quiver AI Summary

Draganfly Inc. has announced the formation of its Public Safety Advisory Board to enhance public safety through innovative technology. Paul Goldenberg, a recognized expert in global security and former Homeland Security advisor with over 30 years of experience, will serve as the inaugural Chair. His expertise includes counterterrorism and law enforcement, having held significant roles in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and various international policing efforts. Goldenberg emphasized the importance of technology, particularly drones, in aiding law enforcement amid current challenges. Draganfly’s CEO, Cameron Chell, highlighted Goldenberg's vast experience as pivotal for advancing the company's mission to deliver AI-powered drone solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency for law enforcement worldwide.

Potential Positives

Formation of the Public Safety Advisory Board demonstrates Draganfly's commitment to innovation in public safety technology, positioning the company as a leader in this sector.

Appointment of Paul Goldenberg as Chair of the Advisory Board brings significant expertise and credibility, enhancing the company's strategic direction in law enforcement solutions.

The initiative aims to improve situational awareness and operational efficiency for law enforcement agencies, which could lead to increased adoption of Draganfly's drone technologies.

Draganfly’s focus on addressing recruitment and retention issues in law enforcement indicates a proactive approach to supporting public safety agencies in their challenges.

Potential Negatives

The establishment of the Public Safety Advisory Board may indicate that the company is currently seeking to enhance its credibility and expertise in the public safety sector, which could suggest previous deficiencies in its standing or capabilities in this area.

Despite appointing a high-profile expert like Paul Goldenberg, there is no detailing of concrete plans or strategies that the advisory board will implement, leaving the effectiveness of this initiative unclear.

The press release emphasizes the need for innovation in addressing challenges within law enforcement, which may highlight existing shortcomings in Draganfly's current product offerings or market position.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Draganfly's Public Safety Advisory Board?

The board aims to enhance public safety through innovative technologies and support for law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Who is the inaugural Chair of the Public Safety Advisory Board?

Paul Goldenberg, a renowned public safety expert and Homeland Security advisor, will serve as the inaugural Chair.

How does Draganfly plan to improve law enforcement capabilities?

Draganfly intends to deliver AI-powered drone technologies that enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency for law enforcement.

What experience does Paul Goldenberg bring to his new role?

Goldenberg has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, global security, and national intelligence, advising top governmental agencies.

Why are drones important for public safety agencies?

Drones provide invaluable support for law enforcement, improving officer safety and effectiveness in various operational contexts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DPRO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Industry Veteran Joins Draganfly to Drive Innovation at the Intersection of Public Safety and Technology









Tampa, FL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, is proud to announce the formation of its Public Safety Advisory Board. This new initiative reinforces Draganfly’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, mission-critical technologies that support enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide. Renowned global public safety expert and Homeland Security advisor Paul Goldenberg will serve as the inaugural Chair of the Board.





With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, global security, and national intelligence, Goldenberg brings unparalleled expertise to the role. Recently named America’s Most Influential Person in Homeland Security, he has advised U.S. Presidents, members of Congress, and international security bodies on counterterrorism, cybercrime, and public safety. As a former senior member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), Goldenberg led pivotal initiatives, including the DHS Cybersecurity Task Force and the Countering Foreign Influence Task Force. He currently serves as Chief Advisor for Policy and International Policing at the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Transnational Security at the University of Ottawa, and a member of the National Sheriffs’ Association Southern Border Security Committee.





Goldenberg’s career also includes directing the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) transitional policing mission, working on the ground in regions such as Kosovo, Bosnia, Ukraine, and France. His efforts focused on strengthening police responses to extremism and fostering collaboration between law enforcement agencies and vulnerable communities.





“Draganfly’s commitment to utilizing technology to enhance public safety and law enforcement aligns with my lifelong mission to improve security and foster trust between agencies and the communities they serve,” said Goldenberg. “Given the challenges law enforcement agencies face, including recruitment and retention issues, drones have become an invaluable tool that helps officers protect both themselves and the communities they serve.”





Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, emphasized the significance of Goldenberg’s appointment:





“Paul’s vast experience in homeland security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement makes him the ideal choice to lead our Public Safety Advisory Board. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Draganfly’s mission to deliver innovative, AI-powered drone technologies that improve situational awareness and operational efficiency for law enforcement agencies across the globe.”





Goldenberg’s past roles have included serving as the first Chief of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for Hate Crime and Domestic Terrorism Investigations, managing major organized crime cases, spending six years deep undercover as part of the South Florida Task Force, and leading one of the United States’ largest social service and juvenile justice systems. His work has directly influenced modern policing strategies and shaped national and international policy.





The creation of Draganfly’s Public Safety Advisory Board marks a pivotal step in the Company’s continued efforts to strengthen public safety and law enforcement capabilities, offering innovative solutions that support officers in the field.







About Draganfly











Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.





For more information, visit





www.draganfly.com





.





For investor details, visit:









CSE













NASDAQ













FRANKFURT









Media Contact









media@draganfly.com









Company Contact









info@draganfly.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the Public Safety Advisory Board advancing Draganfly’s mission to deliver innovative, AI-powered drone technologies that improve situational awareness and operational efficiency for law enforcement agencies across the globe. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at





www.sedar.com





and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov







.



The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.