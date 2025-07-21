Draganfly Inc. Closes $25 Million Registered Direct Offering to Fund Growth Initiatives and Product Development

Draganfly Inc. closed a registered direct offering, raising approximately $25 million for corporate purposes and product development.

Draganfly Inc. has successfully closed its registered direct offering, raising approximately $25 million by selling 4,672,895 units at a price of $5.35 each. Each unit includes one common share and one warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional common share at an exercise price of CA$7.3579. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including product development, marketing, potential acquisitions, and working capital. The offering was made under an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC and targeted U.S. investors, excluding Canadian purchasers. Maxim Group LLC acted as the placement agent for the offering.

Draganfly closed a registered direct offering, raising approximately US$25.0 million, which provides significant financial resources to support its corporate growth initiatives.

The offering consists of units that include common shares and warrants, potentially increasing investor confidence and providing additional funding options in the future.

The funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including the development and marketing of new products, which may enhance the company's future market position and revenue potential.

The transaction was supported by an established placement agent, Maxim Group LLC, which can lend credibility and attract more investors to the company.

The company may face dilution of existing shareholders' equity due to the issuance of additional shares through the offering.

The reliance on the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes may indicate financial instability or inability to generate sufficient revenue internally.

The restrictions on the offering to U.S. purchasers only may limit the potential investor base and reduce overall demand for the securities.

What is the nature of Draganfly's recent offering?

Draganfly announced a registered direct offering of 4,672,895 units at US$5.35 per unit for approximately US$25 million in gross proceeds.

How will Draganfly use the proceeds from the offering?

The proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including product development, working capital, and potential acquisitions.

What securities were included in each unit from the offering?

Each unit consists of one common share and one purchase warrant for a common share at an exercise price of CA$7.3579.

Who acted as the placement agent for the offering?

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for Draganfly's recent offering.

Where can I find the prospectus and offering documents?

The prospectus and offering documents are available on SEDAR+ and the SEC websites, or by contacting Maxim Group LLC directly.

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DPRO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DPRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Saskatoon, SK., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of drone solutions, software, and robotics, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4,672,895 units of the Company (the “



Units



”), at a price of US$5.35 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately US$25.0 million, before deducting placement agent discounts and offering expenses (the “



Offering



”).





Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “



Common Share



”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “



Warrant



”). The Warrants entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CA$7.3579 (the Canadian dollar equivalent of US$5.35) per Common Share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.





Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent for the Offering.





Draganfly currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund its capabilities to meet demand for its new products including growth initiatives and/or for working capital requirements including the continuing development and marketing of the Company’s core products, potential acquisitions and research and development.





The Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10, as amended, (File No. 333-271498) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”) on July 5, 2023 and the Company’s Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2023 (the “



Base Shelf Prospectus



”). Draganfly offered and sold the securities in the United States only. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.





A prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering and describing the terms thereof was filed with the applicable securities commissions in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario, and with the SEC in the United States and is available for free by visiting the Company’s profiles on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at



www.sedarplus.ca



or the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



, as applicable. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16



th



Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at



syndicate@maximgrp.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.





Media Contact







media@draganfly.com







Company Contact





Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer





Tel: (306) 955-9907





Email:



info@draganfly.com









Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown. In this news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Draganfly’s control, including but not limited to, those important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in Draganfly’s filings with the securities regulatory authorities in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan and with the SEC. Actual future events may differ from the anticipated events expressed in such forward-looking statements. Draganfly believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Draganfly is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.‎ Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Offering documents, as well as Draganfly’s continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR+ at



www.sedarplus.ca



and on EDGAR at



www.sec.gov/edgar



.



