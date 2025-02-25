Draganfly Inc. CEO Cameron Chell to Present at Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference in Toronto

Draganfly's CEO will present at the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference, discussing drone technology advancements and industry impacts.

Draganfly Inc., a prominent provider of drone solutions, announced that its CEO, Cameron Chell, will present at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2025. Chell's presentation is scheduled for March 6 at 3:45 PM ET, during which he will discuss the company's advancements and strategic vision amid the growing adoption of drone technology in sectors such as emergency response, agriculture, and logistics. The conference will include various presentations, panel discussions, and investor meetings focused on the evolving drone landscape. Draganfly aims to highlight its commitment to innovation and global impact in the drone industry.

Potential Positives

Draganfly's CEO, Cameron Chell, will present at a significant investment conference, showcasing the company's advancements and strategic vision in drone technology.

The presentation and attendance at investor meetings could potentially enhance investor relations and attract new investment opportunities.

The conference provides a platform for Draganfly to highlight its innovative contributions to various industries, including emergency response, agriculture, and logistics.

Participation in discussions on the evolving landscape of drone technology positions Draganfly as an industry leader and authority in the field.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily focuses on the upcoming conference and does not provide any new details about Draganfly's current financial performance or product releases, which may leave investors seeking more substantial information unsatisfied.

The lack of clear outcomes or objectives for the conference presentation raises concerns about the effectiveness of the company's engagement strategy with investors.

The emphasis on the CEO's participation in panel discussions could indicate a lack of operational improvements or developments to showcase, potentially signaling stagnation in the company's progress.

FAQ

Where will the Draganfly CEO present in March 2025?

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell will present at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference in Toronto.

What date and time is Draganfly's presentation scheduled?

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 3:45 PM ET.

What industries is Draganfly's technology impacting?

Draganfly's technology impacts various industries including emergency response, agriculture, and logistics.

How can I register for the Centurion One Capital conference?

For registration details, visit the Centurion One Capital website at www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

What is the focus of the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference?

The conference focuses on presentations, panel discussions, and 1 X 1 investor meetings related to growth companies.

Saskatoon, SK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award‑winning leader in drone solutions and systems development, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Cameron Chell, will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference, taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2025.





Cameron Chell is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 3:45 PM ET. In addition to the presentation, he will be attending investor meetings and participating in discussions focused on the evolving landscape of drone technology and its impact on various industries.





“We are excited to share Draganfly’s latest advancements and strategic vision at the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “With the increasing adoption of drone technology across emergency response, agriculture, and logistics, we look forward to discussing how Draganfly continues to drive innovation and expand our impact globally.”









About Centurion One Capital







Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.





Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.





Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success. For more information about Centurion One, visit





www.centuriononecapital.com











About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO) is a leading developer of drone solutions, software, and AI systems dedicated to revolutionizing industries such as public safety, agriculture, defense, and critical infrastructure. With over two decades of experience, Draganfly’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to innovation continue to shape the future of unmanned aerial systems worldwide.





Learn more about Draganfly at





www.draganfly.com





.







Media Contact







Erika Racicot





Email:







media@draganfly.com













Company Contact







Email:







info@draganfly.com









