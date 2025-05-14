Draganfly Inc. Appoints Peter Lambrinakos to Public Safety Advisory Board to Enhance Drone Solutions for National Security

Peter Lambrinakos joins Draganfly’s Public Safety Advisory Board, enhancing its commitment to innovative drone solutions and public safety.

Quiver AI Summary

Draganfly Inc. has appointed Peter Lambrinakos, an expert in public safety and national security, to its Public Safety Advisory Board to enhance its mission of developing secure drone technologies. Lambrinakos, who has over 30 years of experience in public safety leadership including serving as Chief of Police for VIA Rail Canada and holding senior roles in the Montreal Police Service, is recognized for his significant contributions to operational excellence and innovation in public safety. His appointment comes at a time when there is increased demand for domestically developed drone technologies that meet strict standards. Draganfly is positioned to support North American public safety agencies with ethically designed solutions, reinforcing its role as a trusted ally in public safety.

Potential Positives

Draganfly's appointment of Peter Lambrinakos to its Public Safety Advisory Board enhances the company's credibility and expertise in public safety and national security sectors.

Lambrinakos’s extensive background in law enforcement and public safety leadership positions Draganfly advantageously in meeting increasing demands for secure, domestically developed drone technologies.

The strategic guidance from Lambrinakos is expected to bolster Draganfly's mission to innovate ethical drone technologies tailored to the needs of public safety and national security agencies.

Potential Negatives

Potential reliance on a single advisory board member, Peter Lambrinakos, who may overshadow other board contributions or create a perception of limited diversity in leadership perspectives.

Appointment comes at a time of increasing scrutiny and demand for secure and non-foreign-made technologies, putting pressure on Draganfly to deliver quickly and meet high expectations.

The company's need to highlight its ethical drone technologies in the face of rising regulatory and public concerns about the use of drones could indicate existing challenges in public perception or trust.

FAQ

Who is Peter Lambrinakos?

Peter Lambrinakos is an expert in public safety leadership and national security with over three decades of experience.

What role will Lambrinakos play at Draganfly?

He will join Draganfly's Public Safety Advisory Board to advance the company's public safety mission and drone technologies.

What is Draganfly's mission in public safety?

Draganfly aims to develop secure, ethical drone technologies that support public safety agencies and national security needs.

Why is Lambrinakos's appointment significant?

His extensive experience in public safety and technology integration strengthens Draganfly's position in advancing innovative solutions.

How does Draganfly support public safety agencies?

Draganfly provides AI-enhanced aerial systems and integrated response tools designed to meet the needs of public safety agencies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DPRO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Veteran leader in public safety, national security, and critical infrastructure protection brings strategic, operational, and innovation expertise to advance Draganfly’s public safety mission









Saskatoon, SK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8), an industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is proud to announce the appointment of Peter Lambrinakos, O.O.M., CPP, to its Public Safety Advisory Board. An internationally recognized authority in public safety leadership, national security, and the responsible deployment of emerging technologies, Mr. Lambrinakos brings more than three decades of operational, strategic, and innovation experience to advance Draganfly’s next phase of growth.





Mr. Lambrinakos previously served as the inaugural Chief of Police and Chief of Corporate Security for VIA Rail Canada, where he established and led Canada's first dedicated intercity rail police service, protecting critical transportation infrastructure across a 12,500-kilometre national network. Before his tenure at VIA Rail, Mr. Lambrinakos held senior executive leadership roles with the Montreal Police Service (SPVM), where he commanded key divisions including Major Crimes, Economic Crimes, Organized Crime, Intelligence, and Crisis Response. He spearheaded transformational public safety reforms, created the Montreal Metro Police Division for North America’s third-busiest subway system, oversaw counter-terrorism and national security initiatives, and led the development of major crisis management structures for the City of Montreal. His leadership was instrumental in advancing public safety innovation, protecting critical infrastructure, and enhancing public trust in Canada's second-largest urban police service.





Currently, Mr. Lambrinakos serves as a Commission Member with the Military Police Complaints Commission of Canada, an independent federal body providing civilian oversight of military policing. He is also the Distinguished Fellow and Director of the Public Safety Program at the University of Ottawa’s Professional Development Institute, and Co-Founder of the IJIS Institute’s Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence for Justice, Public Safety, and Security, advancing ethical AI integration across public safety sectors.





A recipient of the prestigious Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces (O.O.M.), Lambrinakos’s career exemplifies a steadfast dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and public trust. His appointment strengthens Draganfly’s mission to develop secure, ethical drone technologies that address the evolving needs of public safety agencies and national security stakeholders.





“Canada has long been a global leader in integrating technology into public safety operations,” said Peter Lambrinakos. “Draganfly’s commitment to responsible, secure drone innovation that supports front-line responders is critical—not only to Canada’s evolving safety landscape but to setting global standards for public protection and critical infrastructure resilience.”





Lambrinakos’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as governments and agencies increase their demand for domestically developed, secure, and non-foreign-made drone technologies that meet stringent operational and national security standards. Draganfly, proudly Canadian-founded and headquartered, is uniquely positioned to support North American and allied public safety agencies with secure, scalable solutions that align with national defence and homeland security priorities.





“We are honoured to welcome Peter to our Public Safety Advisory Board,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “His track record of service and dedication to Canadian public safety is unmatched. With his guidance, Draganfly will continue to lead the way in deploying advanced, ethical drone technologies that protect communities, support law enforcement, and empower emergency response teams.”





Draganfly’s Public Safety Advisory Board brings together experienced leaders from law enforcement, emergency management, and defence sectors to guide the development and deployment of its public safety drone ecosystem. This includes situational awareness platforms, AI-enhanced aerial systems, and integrated response tools—many of which are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Canada.





With Lambrinakos’s expertise, Draganfly will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted Canadian ally in public safety, upholding the country’s legacy of innovation, integrity, and operational excellence.





For more information about Draganfly and its leadership team, visit







draganfly.com







.







About Draganfly











Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a global leader in drone technology, AI, and autonomous systems, providing innovative solutions for public safety, defense, agriculture, and industrial applications. With over 25 years of experience, Draganfly is recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to the UAV industry and commitment to delivering cutting-edge, North American-made technology.











CSE Listing

















NASDAQ Listing

















Frankfurt Listing













Media Contact







Erika Racicot





Email:





media@draganfly.com











Company Contact







Email:





info@draganfly.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.