Draganfly Inc. Appoints former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller to Board of Directors

Draganfly announces Christopher C. Miller's appointment to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership in the drone technology sector.

Quiver AI Summary

Draganfly Inc. announced the appointment of Christopher C. Miller, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, to its Board of Directors. Miller brings extensive experience in national security and defense, which will support Draganfly's strategic initiatives in government and aerospace sectors. His leadership roles, including overseeing the Department of Defense during a critical transition, align with Draganfly's mission to deliver advanced American-made drone technology. CEO Cameron Chell emphasized that Miller's insights will be crucial in positioning Draganfly as a leader in drone solutions for defense, law enforcement, and public safety, especially as demand for such technology grows. Miller expressed his honor in joining the team at this pivotal time, highlighting the importance of innovation and strategic partnerships in supporting national security initiatives.

Potential Positives

Christopher C. Miller, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, joins Draganfly’s Board of Directors, enhancing the company's credibility and strategic capabilities in defense and national security.

Miller's extensive experience in military operations and national security will aid Draganfly in navigating opportunities within government and defense sectors.

The appointment aligns with Draganfly's focus on innovation and American-made drone technology, potentially attracting more government and defense contracts.

Miller’s leadership is likely to strengthen Draganfly's position as a key player in the rapidly evolving drone and aerospace industries.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Christopher C. Miller, a controversial political figure due to his prior role in the Trump administration, may raise concerns regarding potential political implications for the company.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which are associated with inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence in the company's future performance.

FAQ

Who has joined Draganfly's Board of Directors?

Christopher C. Miller, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, has joined Draganfly's Board of Directors.

What expertise does Chris Miller bring to Draganfly?

Miller brings extensive experience in national security, defense, and intelligence, enhancing Draganfly's strategic initiatives.

How will Miller's appointment benefit Draganfly?

His leadership will strengthen Draganfly's position in government, defense, and aerospace sectors, supporting innovation and security.

What is Draganfly known for?

Draganfly is recognized for its cutting-edge drone technology and commitment to providing American-made solutions for various applications.

How can I find more information about Draganfly?

For more details, visit Draganfly's official website at draganfly.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DPRO stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Tampa, Florida, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc, (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is proud to announce that Christopher C. Miller, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.





Miller, a seasoned national security expert with decades of experience in defense and intelligence, will help guide Draganfly’s strategic initiatives in the government, defense, and aerospace sectors. His extensive leadership in military operations and national security policy aligns with Draganfly’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, American-made drone technology for critical applications.





"Chris Miller’s experience at the highest levels of defense and national security will be invaluable to Draganfly as we continue to expand our role in government and security operations. His insights and expertise will help continue to position Draganfly as a leader in North American-made drone solutions for defense, law enforcement, and public safety,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.





Miller served as the Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, overseeing the Department of Defense during a critical transition period. Prior to that, he held senior positions at the National Security Council and Special Operations Command, where he played a key role in shaping U.S. counterterrorism strategies.





"Draganfly is at the forefront of innovation in drone technology, and I’m honored to join the Board at such a pivotal time,” said Chris Miller. “As the demand for secure, American-made drone solutions grows, Draganfly’s commitment to innovation, safety, and strategic partnerships will be essential in supporting national security and defense initiatives. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s success.”





Miller’s appointment strengthens Draganfly’s leadership team as the Company continues to expand its work with government and defense partners. His deep understanding of security, policy, and military operations will help Draganfly further solidify its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving drone and aerospace industries.





For more information about Draganfly and its leadership team, visit







draganfly.com







.







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a global leader in drone technology, AI, and autonomous systems, providing innovative solutions for public safety, defense, agriculture, and industrial applications. With over 25 years of experience, Draganfly is recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to the UAV industry and commitment to delivering cutting-edge, North American-made technology.











CSE Listing

















NASDAQ Listing

















Frankfurt Listing











Forward-Looking Statements





This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to Chris Miller’s future contributions to Draganfly; that Draganfly will continue to position as a leader in North American-made drone solutions for defense, law enforcement, and public safety; that’s Draganfly’s commitment to innovation, safety, and strategic partnerships will be essential in supporting national security and defense initiatives. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at





www.sedar.com





and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at





www.sec.gov





. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎





Media Contact





Erika Racicot





Email:





media@draganfly.com









Company Contact





Email:





info@draganfly.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.