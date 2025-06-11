Draganfly Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 5.5 Million Units for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $13.75 Million

Draganfly Inc. announced a public offering of 5.5 million units at US$2.50 each, aiming for US$13.75 million proceeds.

Draganfly Inc. announced the pricing of a public offering of 5,500,000 units at $2.50 each, aiming to raise approximately $13.75 million. Each unit consists of one common share and a warrant to purchase an additional share at an exercise price of CA$5.0768. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including product development and potential acquisitions. The offering is scheduled to close on or about June 12, 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Draganfly, a leader in drone technology and AI software, emphasizes its commitment to delivering innovative solutions across various sectors. Additional details are available in the filed prospectus documents.

Draganfly's public offering of 5,500,000 units is expected to generate approximately US$13.75 million in gross proceeds, strengthening the company's financial position.

The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, including enhancing product capabilities and funding research and development, indicating a focus on growth and innovation.

The transaction marks Draganfly's active engagement in the capital markets, which can enhance visibility and investor confidence in the company.

The company is reliant on the completion of the public offering, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, adding uncertainty to its financial plans.

Draganfly is targeting a public offering price below its potential warrant exercise price, which could signal weaker investor confidence in the stock's immediate future performance.

By excluding Canadian purchasers from this offering, the company may face limited interest and participation from a significant market segment, potentially reducing the offering's overall success.

What is the total gross proceeds expected from Draganfly's public offering?

The total gross proceeds expected from Draganfly's public offering is approximately US$13.75 million.

How many units are being offered in the Draganfly public offering?

Draganfly is offering a total of 5,500,000 units in its public offering.

What is the exercise price of the warrants in the offering?

The exercise price of the warrants is CA$5.0768 (or US$3.71) per share.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about June 12, 2025.

Who is the sole placement agent for Draganfly's offering?

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for Draganfly's offering.

Saskatoon, SK., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), a drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,500,000 units, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share. Each unit is to be sold at a public offering price of US$2.50, for gross proceeds of approximately US$13.75 million, before deducting placement agent discounts and offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of CA$5.0768 (or US$3.71) per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.





Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the Offering.





Draganfly currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund its capabilities to meet demand for its new products including growth initiatives and/or for working capital requirements including the continuing development and marketing of the Company’s core products, potential acquisitions and research and development. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and notification to the Nasdaq Stock Market.





The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10, as amended, (File No. 333-271498) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 5, 2023 and the Company’s Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2023 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). Draganfly will offer and sell the securities in the United States only. No securities will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.





A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering and describing the terms thereof has been filed with the applicable securities commissions in Canada and with the SEC in the United States and is available for free by visiting the Company’s profiles on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at



www.sedarplus.ca



or the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



, as applicable. A final prospectus supplement with the final terms will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario and the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplements, accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus, and final prospectus supplement, when available, relating to the Offering may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at



syndicate@maximgrp.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.





Media Contact







media@draganfly.com







Company Contact





Email:



info@draganfly.com









Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown. In this news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, size and expected gross proceeds of the Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering and sale of securities, the intended use of proceeds, and Draganfly’s ability to complete the Offering. Closing of the Offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Draganfly’s control, including but not limited to, the failure of the parties to satisfy certain closing conditions, and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in Draganfly’s filings with the securities regulatory authorities in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan and with the SEC. Actual future events may differ from the anticipated events expressed in such forward-looking statements. Draganfly believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Draganfly is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.‎ Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Offering documents, as well as Draganfly’s continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR+ at



www.sedarplus.ca



and on EDGAR at



www.sec.gov/edgar



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.