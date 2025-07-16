Draganfly Inc. Announces Deployment of Commander3 XL UAV Platform by U.S. Department of Defense

Draganfly's Commander3 XL UAV platform is selected by the U.S. DoD for advanced reconnaissance missions, enhancing operational capabilities.

Draganfly Inc. announced that its Commander3 XL UAV platform, known for its versatility, has been selected by a branch of the United States Department of Defense for deployment in advanced reconnaissance efforts. This partnership, facilitated through a prime contractor, emphasizes the platform's adaptability for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions that require enhanced operational capabilities. Draganfly's CEO, Cameron Chell, highlighted the significance of this delivery as evidence of the Commander3 XL’s reliability in frontline applications. The platform’s robust performance and modular options make it suitable for various defense and emergency response tasks. Draganfly, a leader in drone and robot technology, continues to innovate tools for public safety and various industrial applications.

Potential Positives

Draganfly's Commander3 XL UAV platform has been selected by a major branch of the United States Department of Defense, establishing credibility and trust in the company's technology.

The deployment of the Commander3 XL for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions highlights the platform's operational capabilities and adaptability, responding to increasing demand in active defense scenarios.

This announcement reinforces Draganfly's commitment to supporting the DoD's initiatives in autonomous and semi-autonomous systems, positioning the company as a key player in the defense technology market.

The Commander3 XL's recognition for its robust performance and modular options showcases Draganfly's innovation and advancements in drone technology, which may attract further interest from other military and defense organizations.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the reliance on forward-looking statements, which suggests inherent uncertainty about the company's future performance and operational capabilities.

There is a potential risk highlighted regarding the ability to meet real-world mission requirements, which could undermine confidence in the product if not executed successfully.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties, including public health crises and competitive factors, could create concerns for investors about the company's stability and future prospects.

FAQ

What is the Commander3 XL UAV platform?

The Commander3 XL is a versatile UAV, known as the 'Swiss Army Knife' of drones, used for military operations.

Which branch of the U.S. military selected Draganfly's UAV?

A major branch of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) selected the Commander3 XL UAV platform for deployment.

How will the Commander3 XL be used by the DoD?

The Commander3 XL will be deployed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

What are the key features of the Commander3 XL?

The platform boasts robust flight performance, modular payload options, and adaptability for various missions.

How long has Draganfly been in the drone solutions industry?

Draganfly has over 25 years of experience in developing drone solutions, software, and robotics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release





Tampa, FL, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of drone solutions, software, and robotics, today announced the successful selection of its Commander3 XL (C3XL) UAV platform, also known as the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of drones, by a major branch of the United States Department of Defense (DoD). This delivery supports next-generation deployment initiatives focused on advanced reconnaissance in combination with operational capabilities.





The procurement was facilitated through a known prime contractor, with Draganfly engaging directly with end-user military stakeholders to ensure the platform was tailored to meet real-world mission requirements. The Commander3 XL platform is to be deployed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that require additional operational capabilities underscoring the growing demand for adaptable UAV platforms in active defense scenarios.





“This delivery further validates the Commander3 XL’s reliability and versatility for frontline applications,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We’re honored to support the DoD’s commitment to autonomous and semi-autonomous multi-mission systems that enhance operational effectiveness.”





The Commander3 XL is renowned for its robust flight performance, modular payload options, and mission-specific adaptability, making it a trusted platform for complex defense, security, and emergency response operations.







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the Commander 3XL platform’s ability to meet real-world mission requirements, its ability to complete ISR missions that may require a mission profile requiring additional operational capabilities, and statements regarding the growing demand for adaptable UAV platforms in active defense scenarios Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at



www.sedar.com



and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎



