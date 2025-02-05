Draganfly Demonstrates Preparedness for Increasing Border Security Demand Amid Global Trade and Geopolitical Challenges

Draganfly announces its readiness to meet increasing border security demands through advanced drone technology solutions.

Draganfly Inc. has announced its strong positioning and readiness to meet the increasing demand for border security enhancements, driven by global trade and security challenges. The company's recent engagements with policing agencies underscore its commitment to providing advanced drone technology solutions to support secure borders amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. CEO Cameron Chell highlighted the importance of secure borders for national security and economic stability, noting Draganfly's comprehensive product offerings that include high-resolution sensors and real-time data processing capabilities. The company emphasizes North American innovation and aims to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to bolster border security in a rapidly changing world.

Draganfly confirms its strategic positioning to support the enhancement of border security, indicating a strong demand for its drone technology amidst global trade and security concerns.

Recent sales activities with policing agencies demonstrate the company's readiness and capability to meet government security needs, strengthening its market credibility.

The press release highlights Draganfly's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring advanced sensors and multi-mission capabilities, which positions the company as an innovative leader in drone technology.

Draganfly emphasizes its commitment to North American innovation, suggesting a dedication to enhancing national security and economic stability, which could resonate positively with government clients and stakeholders.

The press release emphasizes the company’s focus on border security solutions amid global trade and security uncertainties, highlighting the potential vulnerability of the business to geopolitical issues.

The mention of "inherent risks involved in the general securities markets" and uncertainties surrounding financing availability suggests potential financial instability or challenges that could affect future operations.

The inclusion of extensive forward-looking statements indicates a level of uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which may lead investors to question the reliability of the company's projections.

Full Release





Draganfly Confirms Its Strategic & Tactical Positioning and Preparedness for Growing Border Security Demand Amid Global Trade and Security Initiatives













Saskatoon, SK., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award‑winning leader in drone solutions and systems development, today confirms through recent sales activities its positioning and preparedness to support the enhancement of border security amid evolving global trade and security uncertainties and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Highlighting recent sales activities with policing agencies, Draganfly continues to strengthen its position to support border security with advanced drone technology solutions.





“Recent global trade challenges, tariff uncertainties, and security concerns underscore the critical importance of secure borders and resilient supply chains,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly Inc. “Our recent sales activities with policing agencies is a testament to our ability and readiness to provide drone technology and services in support of border security solutions.”





Draganfly’s comprehensive product portfolio—featuring high‑resolution, electro-optical/infra-red and low-light sensors with real‑time data processing capabilities available in multiple tactical communication and control configurations—is designed to deliver multi-mission capabilities for challenging mission profiles. With an emphasis on North American‑made innovation, the Company is committed to supporting the security needs of government agencies and border authorities, ensuring that technology remains at the forefront of national security and economic stability.





“As we continue to navigate an era of rapid geopolitical change, it is essential that both the public and private sectors collaborate to safeguard borders,” added Chell. “Draganfly is proud to be at the leading edge of this effort, leveraging our technological expertise to help create a more secure and resilient border.”







About Draganfly







Draganfly Inc. is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations operate and serve their stakeholders. With over 24 years of innovation, Draganfly is recognized as a leader in the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. The Company’s commitment to ingenuity and first-class services drives its goal to save time, money, and lives across the globe.





Forward-Looking Statements





This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to Draganfly’s comprehensive product portfolio’s ability to deliver multi-mission capabilities for challenging mission profiles. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at



www.sedar.com



and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎



