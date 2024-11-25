News & Insights

Draganfly Completes $3.76 Million U.S. Offering

November 25, 2024 — 02:01 pm EST

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc. has successfully completed an offering in the U.S., selling 1.6 million units at $2.35 each, raising approximately $3.76 million. The proceeds will support corporate growth and product development. Additionally, Draganfly has amended the exercise price of existing warrants to align with the new offering price.

