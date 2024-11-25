Draganfly Completes $3.76 Million U.S. Offering

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Draganfly Inc. has successfully completed an offering in the U.S., selling 1.6 million units at $2.35 each, raising approximately $3.76 million. The proceeds will support corporate growth and product development. Additionally, Draganfly has amended the exercise price of existing warrants to align with the new offering price.

For further insights into TSE:DPRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.