Markets
DPRO

Draganfly Announces $25 Mln Private Placement With Institutional Investors

July 18, 2025 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to raise approximately US$25 million through the sale of 4,672,895 units priced at US$5.35 each.

Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants are immediately exercisable at CA$7.3579 (equivalent to US$5.35) per share and will remain valid for five years.

The net proceeds from the offering will support Draganfly's corporate initiatives, including product development, marketing, potential acquisitions, and general working capital needs. These funds will help expand the company's capabilities to meet increasing demand for its new products.

DPRO currently trades at $5.36, or 25.83% lower, on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DPRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.