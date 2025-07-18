Draganfly Announces $25 Mln Private Placement With Institutional Investors

(RTTNews) - Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to raise approximately US$25 million through the sale of 4,672,895 units priced at US$5.35 each.

Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The warrants are immediately exercisable at CA$7.3579 (equivalent to US$5.35) per share and will remain valid for five years.

The net proceeds from the offering will support Draganfly's corporate initiatives, including product development, marketing, potential acquisitions, and general working capital needs. These funds will help expand the company's capabilities to meet increasing demand for its new products.

DPRO currently trades at $5.36, or 25.83% lower, on the NasdaqCM.

