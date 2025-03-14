DraftKings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DKNG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for DraftKings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $213,875, and 9 calls, totaling $1,063,924.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $38.0 to $45.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DraftKings stands at 3080.5, with a total volume reaching 10,745.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DraftKings, situated within the strike price corridor from $38.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DraftKings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.35 $7.25 $7.25 $42.00 $213.8K 256 300 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.3 $5.05 $5.3 $45.00 $213.8K 170 2.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $45.00 $187.4K 170 1.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $45.00 $136.4K 170 727 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.81 $0.79 $0.8 $38.00 $112.4K 5.6K 1.5K

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in about 25 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DraftKings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of DraftKings Trading volume stands at 1,621,324, with DKNG's price up by 0.19%, positioned at $37.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for DraftKings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $59.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $60. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $60. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $50. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DraftKings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

