DraftKings Will Be Tough for Rivals to Dethrone

Sports-betting firm DraftKings (DKNG) has been on the receiving end of analyst downgrades recently. Now down over 36% from its all-time high, shares of the sports-betting behemoth are starting to look like a compelling contrarian bet. I am bullish on DKNG.

The sports gaming industry is also in its early innings, giving DraftKings room to run over the next decade. Currently, DraftKings has a dominant position with around 60% of the U.S. daily fantasy sports market.

Despite taking an early lead in its corner of sports gaming, there remain many rivals that could outpace DraftKings. Just what type of rivals could be breathing down DraftKings' neck? Not just other sports-gaming-focused firms, but traditional gaming companies as well. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Rivals

The industry has its sights set on sports betting these days, and if DraftKings is to retain its lead, it's going to need to continue firing on all cylinders.

Given the solid management team led by its brilliant CEO Jason Robins, I think the odds are on DraftKings' side. If the company can continue to execute, it can not only hold its impressive share, but continue taking it away from less-worthy competitors.

Still, the many underdogs in the sports-gaming space can't be underestimated, especially as disrupted traditional gaming companies look to join the mix.

Undoubtedly, the sports-gaming industry has undergone quite a bit of consolidation this year, with various small sports-gaming firms like Canada's Score Media and Gaming, best-known for its brand theScore, being scooped up by traditional gaming firm Penn National Gaming (PENN).

Penn is best-known for running casinos and racetracks. Still, the company is not backing down from the fast-growing sports segment. Indeed, theScore is a well-known brand among Canadian sports fanatics.

In the right hands, theScore Bet, theScore's sports-betting app, could have enormous growth potential in the Canadian market. DraftKings may have to keep marketing spending high to remain competitive north of the border as theScore looks to leverage the resources of its parent company.

Indeed, hockey is a big deal in Canada, and it's a key growth pillar for all players within the sports gaming scene. With Canadian single-game sports betting legalization imminent, DraftKings may have to keep Penn and theScore on its radar, as the floodgates open to an incredibly lucrative market.

Fortunately, DraftKings is the NHL's official sports-betting partner. Such a move will likely help DraftKings keep competitors at bay, as it looks to continue its impressive growth rate.

Market Still in its Early Innings

In the second quarter, DraftKings' revenue soared an incredible 320%, with Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) rocketing 281% year-over-year.

It's hard to believe that the sports-betting market still has room to run. While such triple-digit growth numbers aren't sustainable, DraftKings could surprise investors if it continues firing on all cylinders.

Undoubtedly, international expansion could be a meaningful growth driver for years to come, but it's eSports that could be a potential wild-card growth driver in the distant future.

With all the talk about the metaverse, and many firms pushing into the gaming market, eSports could be the next big frontier.

Just look to Facebook (FB), now known as Meta Platforms, and its vision for sports in the metaverse. Sports in the metaverse and gaming could open new doors for DraftKings. While not immediately on its radar, DraftKings may also shape up to be a way to play the rise of eSports or the metaverse many years down the road.

For now, DraftKings doesn't look like it will be dethroned, as it looks to retain the lion's share of a high-growth market that's still in its early stages.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, DKNG stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 18 analyst ratings, there are 11 Buy recommendations, six Hold recommendations, and one Sell recommendation.

The average DraftKings price target is $68.44. Analyst price targets range from a low of $41 per share, to a high of $105 per share.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette doesn't own shares of any mentioned companies at the time of publication.

