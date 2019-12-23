DraftKings to go public in 2020 at $3.3 bln valuation

Adds further details

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Fantasy sports and gambling company DraftKings will be taken public by an entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan in a deal valuing the company $3.3 billion, the firm said on Monday.

Under the deal, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp DEAC.O - a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company founded by Sagansky and Sloan, will merge with DraftKings and SBTech, a sports betting technology firm.

Diamond Eagle said it would change its name to DraftKings Inc, reincorporate in Nevada and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol.

Institutional investors, including funds managed by Capital Research and Management Co, Wellington Management Co and Franklin Templeton, will invest $304 million in the newly formed entity.

The combined company will be led by DraftKings co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins.

Goldman Sachs is the exclusive financial adviser to Diamond Eagle, Raine Group is advising DraftKings, while Stifel is advising SBTech.

