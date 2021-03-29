DraftKings To Become Official Gaming Partner Of WWE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DraftKings (DKNG) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) announced Monday that DraftKings will become an Official Gaming Partner of WWE, subject to regulatory approval in all applicable jurisdictions.

Pursuant to the agreement with WWE, DraftKings will receive an exclusive license to media assets and in-game branding for WWE pay-per-view events.

Additionally, both WWE fans and DraftKings customers will be able to participate in a number of integrated, free-to-play pools contests and products and experience digital promotion and program integration.

The collaboration centers on DraftKings' popular free-to-play pools product and will launch with an inaugural free-to-play pool at WWE's two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, on April 10 and 11.

