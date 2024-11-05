DraftKings Stock Before Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

DraftKings Inc. DKNG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 500%.

DKNG’s Estimates Trend Upward

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter adjusted loss per share has narrowed to 42 cents from 43 cents in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 61 cents. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting a 41.6% year-over-year gain.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DraftKings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: DraftKings has an Earnings ESP of +13.83%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DraftKings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DraftKings Inc. price-eps-surprise | DraftKings Inc. Quote

What’s Shaping DKNG’s Q3 Results?

DraftKings’ third-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by increased new online sportsbook and iGaming customers. The company has expected the strong pace of customer acquisition to persist throughout the second half of the year and extend further. An increase in Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs) is likely to have boosted the company’s top line.



The integration of Jackpocket has contributed to customer acquisition and is expected to have driven additional revenues. The acquisition of Jackpocket, with its low customer acquisition costs, is helping DKNG reach a broader audience and expand cross-selling opportunities.



DraftKings is enhancing its product offerings to differentiate itself from competitors. The latest features, such as in-house player prop wagers across multiple sports and progressive parlays, have been attracting more users to its Sportsbook platform. DKNG is also likely to have benefited from decreased customer acquisition costs.



Although DraftKings experienced efficient customer acquisition, its marketing spending is likely to have grown due to ongoing investments in the Jackpocket brand. This increased spending is likely to have impacted adjusted EBITDA despite long-term acquisition benefits.



Increased sportsbook tax rates in Illinois, along with existing high-tax states like New York and Pennsylvania, are expected to have affected DraftKings’ bottom line.

Price Performance & Valuation

DKNG shares have gained 14% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Gaming industry but outperforming the S&P 500. In the same timeframe, other major industry players like Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT has risen 25.3%, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has rallied 14.7% and MGM Resorts International MGM has jumped 2.8%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DKNG Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with the industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. DKNG’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 5.16, higher than the industry’s ratio of 2.94 and the S&P 500's ratio of 5.05.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Considerations

DraftKings has shown strong growth in customer acquisition and product expansion, particularly through its integration of Jackpocket and innovative Sportsbook features, which are likely to have positively impacted its third-quarter 2024 performance. The company’s revenues are expected to have risen year over year, supported by a growing base of MUPs and efficient marketing efforts.

However, increased marketing costs due to Jackpocket brand investments and the high tax burdens in states like Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania may pressure margins. Additionally, DKNG is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, making its valuation relatively high. For these reasons, existing investors might consider holding on to DKNG for its growth potential, while new investors may benefit from waiting for a more favorable entry point.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.