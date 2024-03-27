DraftKings Stock Has 24% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Share prices of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have been hitting new highs in 2024 and improving earnings results in the near term point to more new highs, at least according to analysts at Mizuho Securities.

Mizuho initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $58 price target, representing a 24% upside over the next 12 months or so from the stock's current price. Here's why the firm is bullish on the shares.

The reason behind the call

Mizuho likes the company's commanding lead with over 30% share of the North American online sports betting market. Importantly, this lead allows DraftKings to win new customers without having to increase marketing expenses along with revenue. Marketing is turning out to be a valuable lever to control operating expenses, which should lead to higher profits this year.

In the fourth quarter, the company's net loss narrowed from $242 million in the year-ago quarter to $44 million. Management is guiding for positive free cash flow between $310 million to $410 million for 2024, which could be even more beneficial for the stock.

Is DraftKings stock a buy?

It's difficult to say when (or if) DraftKings will reach the analyst's $58 price target.

On the plus side, in addition to lower marketing expenses relative to revenue, DraftKings can also leverage its games and content that is developed in-house, since it can monetize these assets without paying a third party any fees. It seems to have multiple paths to grow more profitable over the long term.

On the negative side, the stock trades at an expensive valuation. However, there's enough runway in the online gaming and sports betting markets to support new highs for the stock for patient investors. DraftKings management still says it is in the early innings of its growth opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in DraftKings right now?

Before you buy stock in DraftKings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DraftKings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.