DraftKings Signs Exclusive Deal With WWE

Sports betting and fantasy sports company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) today announced a new agreement with professional wrestling giant World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE). The deal makes DraftKings the official gaming partner of WWE, focusing on its free-to-play pool games.

DraftKings will gain the exclusive rights to WWE media assets and brand placement at WWE pay-per-view events. WWE event fans and DraftKings customers will both be able to participate in various integrated, free-to-play contests. There will also be related products and digital promotion and program integration, the companies said in a joint statement. The online free-gaming pools will debut at the upcoming WrestleMania event on April 10 and April 11 in Tampa Bay.

With the agreement, DraftKings becomes WWE's first free-to-play betting partner. Stephanie McMahon, WWE chief brand officer, said in a statement, "This collaboration marks a significant step in deepening engagement with our passionate fans and will provide DraftKings the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal and reach of the WWE brand."

Earlier this month, DraftKings announced a new deal with mixed martial arts promoter UFC, reportedly worth more than $100 million. There was no financial figure given for the agreement with WWE, but it will bring the DraftKings brand to a devoted fan base. Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, commented, "This relationship helps fuel the engagement and drama of WWE's signature matchups and storylines as audiences enjoy the second-screen experiences our products provide."

